We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Have you been mailed a prepaid debit card? The Better Business Bureau wants you to know that it's not a scam.

Almost 4 million Americans have received a prepaid debit card instead of a stimulus check.

MetaBank, the Treasury Department’s financial agent, sent the cards to those who don't have the necessary bank account information on file with the IRS to receive a check or direct deposit.

“The cards are delivered in a plain envelope from 'Money Network Cardholder Services' — and nothing on the envelope identifies it as an Economic Impact Payment from the government," Jim Hegarty, president of the regional BBB, said in a press release. "It may appear to be junk mail, but please be careful not to throw it away.”

The card is a Visa with a blue background and the white stars of the American flag, and will be preloaded with the money that the person should receive.

The recipient will also receive instructions on how to activate and use the card. Personal information will have to be verified to activate the card and to find out how much money is on it.

"But the government will not call, text or email you asking for that information. If you do receive such a communication, that is probably a scam and it should be reported to the BBB at bbb.org/scamtracker/,” Hegarty said.

A card can be activated by calling 800-240-8100 or by going to eipcard.com.