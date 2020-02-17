Home goods retailer Pier 1 Imports Inc. said Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection.

Last month, Pier 1 announced it would close 450 stores. Its Nebraska stores are among those closing. 

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company, which was founded in 1962, has been struggling with increased competition from budget-friendly online retailers such as Wayfair.

Pier 1 said it will pursue a sale, with a March 23 deadline to submit bids. Pier 1 said lenders have committed about $256 million in debtor-in-possession financing so it can continue its operations during the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

“Today's actions are intended to provide Pier 1 with additional time and financial flexibility as we now work to unlock additional value for our stakeholders through a sale of the company,” Pier 1 CEO Robert Riesbeck said in a statement. Riesbeck, an executive with previous corporate turnarounds, joined Pier 1 last summer.

Pier 1's sales fell 13% to $358 million in its most recent quarter, which ended Nov. 30. It reported a net loss of $59 million for the quarter as it struggled to draw customers to its stores. Pier 1 has been trying to declutter its stores, improve online sales and draw in younger customers.

