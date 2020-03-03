Outbreaks of the novel coronavirus have yet to make huge dents in area residents’ travel plans.
That has surprised Steve Goodman, owner of Elite Tours in Omaha. He had been worried about business after watching TV reports.
“I was bummed out all weekend about it, and today was so busy I can’t believe it,’’ he said.
Goodman’s customers travel within the United States. He had reservations placed for such locations as Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Colorado.
Tim Fleming, president and COO of Travel and Transport, a global travel management company in Omaha, said business travel is down 5-7% globally from last year at this time, but the vacation travel drop is closer to 1-2%.
That could change as the virus continues to spread.
“The next few weeks will be the ones we will watch very carefully,’’ Fleming said.
Fleming said he is seeing few trips planned for places where travel bans have been enacted. The State Department has issued a “reconsider travel” warning to South Korea, Italy, China and Iran, all countries that have been hard-hit by the coronavirus.
The State Department said travelers should exercise “increased caution” when traveling to Japan because of the coronavirus spread there. Travelers to Hong Kong should practice “usual precautions,” reflecting the lowest of the four State Department travel advisory levels.
“We see less business travel to these particular areas,’’ Fleming said.
He also sees more caution about traveling in the northwest United States because of outbreaks there over the past few days.
Fleming advised anyone planning a trip to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization.
The travel alert for Japan prompted Omahans Mike and Liz Smith to cancel their trip there.
“Our concern was that we might get to Japan but be unable to travel freely, and have difficulty returning,’’ Liz Smith said.
They had planned to visit Tokyo, Minami, Kyoto and Hakone and some Olympic venues.
“We had covered everything with insurance and cancellation options, so we are good on that part,’’ Liz Smith said. They hope to reschedule.
Fleming said travel insurance is a good idea, but travelers must be careful and do their homework to make sure that a coronavirus outbreak would be covered under the insurance policy.
Because of the outbreak, Delta Air Lines is offering a waiver to protect customers purchasing tickets between March 1 and March 31.
American announced that it is waiving change fees up to 14 days prior to travel for customers who purchase travel between March 1 and March 16.
All airlines have implemented some type of waiver program for trans-Pacific travel. Italy has come under waiver changes as well.
On the vacation side of the business, Travel and Transport said it’s seeing suppliers relaxing cancellation penalties and final payment dates. Some cruise lines also are starting to lower prices on future bookings.
If you are planning to travel soon, Fleming recommends bringing along antibacterial wipes to wipe down airline seats and hotel rooms.
“Just wash your hands 10 times more often,’’ Fleming said. “That would have a huge impact.’’
