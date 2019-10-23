Amazon Hub Counter Pickup Sign in Gordmans

The Omaha area's two Gordmans stores now will be part of Amazon's counter and locker programs that allow its online customers to have packages delivered to the stores for later pickup at the customer's convenience.

Amazon customers can now pick up their packages at the Omaha metro area's two Gordmans locations.

Gordmans and its affiliated stores have signed on as Amazon Hub Counter locations. That means that people can order from Amazon online, choose to have their packages delivered to a hub and pick them up when it's convenient.

There's no cost, and the service is available for all shipping speeds, including same-day delivery.

With the addition of these stores, there are 10 hub counter or locker locations in the Omaha metro area, including at grocery, convenience and pharmacy stores.

The Omaha-area Gordmans are located at 14933 Evans Plaza in Omaha and 3125 Manawa Centre Drive in Council Bluffs.

Stage started the program a few months ago and now has rolled it out to more than 500 locations nationwide.

Stage CEO Michael Glazer said in a statement, and "are thrilled with the early results. ... We are already seeing these new guests return to our stores.”

This is a different program than the Kohl's Amazon partnership, which allows customers to return their Amazon purchases at the department store.

