LINCOLN — In another sign of the coronavirus' economic toll, the unemployment rate in Nebraska made its largest monthly jump in nearly 45 years between February and March.

A state Department of Labor report released Friday shows that seasonally adjusted unemployment reached 4.2% in March, after the coronavirus broke out in the state and Gov. Pete Ricketts imposed restrictions on social gatherings and on some types of businesses.

In February, before the outbreak, unemployment stood at 2.9% in Nebraska.

The monthly increase was the largest since the state began keeping unemployment rate data in 1976. The last time Nebraska had as large a proportion of workers out of a job was in November and December of 2011.

Labor Commissioner John Albin pointed to the record levels of people filing unemployment claims in late March, as efforts to contain the virus impacted restaurants and bars, travel- and event-related businesses, retail stores and more.

"Unemployment claims in March accelerated as the month progressed due to COVID-19 having a significant impact on businesses," he said, referring to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Nebraskans filed twice as many first-time jobless claims over the past four weeks as in the whole of 2019.

The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March was 4.4%, up from the February rate of 3.5%.