Eppley Airfield traffic

An Alaska Airlines flight takes off from Eppley Airfield in Omaha on Jan. 31, 2019. In 2018, Omaha’s Eppley Airfield was again one of the country’s fastest-growing airports in terms of percentage growth in the number of passengers.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Alaska Airlines is adding a daily round-trip flight between Omaha and Seattle in 2020.

The airline already has one daily, nonstop Omaha-to-Seattle flight, which leaves Omaha in the afternoon. The daily Seattle-to-Omaha flight arrives in Omaha in the late afternoon. Those flights are on Boeing 737-900s.

A morning departure from Omaha to Seattle and a late-evening arrival from Seattle to Omaha are set to begin May 21, said Ray Lane of Alaska Air. Those nonstop flights will be on Embraer 175s, operated by Alaska Air’s sister carrier, Horizon Air. The flights can be booked now, Lane said.

“The SEA-OMA flight was such a strong performer and so well received by our guests, we simply decided to add a second flight,” Lane said.

No new destinations are planned from Eppley in 2020, said Steve McCoy, the Omaha Airport Authority’s director of air service and business development. But service to existing destinations will increase, he said.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

