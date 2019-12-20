Alaska Airlines is adding a daily round-trip flight between Omaha and Seattle in 2020.
The airline already has one daily, nonstop Omaha-to-Seattle flight, which leaves Omaha in the afternoon. The daily Seattle-to-Omaha flight arrives in Omaha in the late afternoon. Those flights are on Boeing 737-900s.
Twice as nice to Seattle!! @AlaskaAir is increasing service between Omaha and @SeaTacAirport with twice daily flights starting in May 2020. ✈️✈️— Eppley Airfield (@OMAairport) December 20, 2019
Book now ➡️ https://t.co/XZzIzw2EQv pic.twitter.com/duT9MNmwUB
A morning departure from Omaha to Seattle and a late-evening arrival from Seattle to Omaha are set to begin May 21, said Ray Lane of Alaska Air. Those nonstop flights will be on Embraer 175s, operated by Alaska Air’s sister carrier, Horizon Air. The flights can be booked now, Lane said.
“The SEA-OMA flight was such a strong performer and so well received by our guests, we simply decided to add a second flight,” Lane said.
No new destinations are planned from Eppley in 2020, said Steve McCoy, the Omaha Airport Authority’s director of air service and business development. But service to existing destinations will increase, he said.
