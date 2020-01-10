...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES.
LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS
35 TO 40 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT.
* IMPACTS...PERIODS OF MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY SNOW AND
STRONG NORTH WINDS WILL RESULT IN REDUCED VISIBILITY AND
DETERIORATING ROAD CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Omaha-based Meridian Development's proposed 270-unit apartment complex with a pool and rooftop clubhouse.
The forlorn site with a vacant Shark night club and Quality Inn would transform to a 270-unit apartment complex with a pool and rooftop clubhouse under a plan by Omaha-based Meridian Development.
The company anticipates construction to start in the fall.
Meridian wasn't identified on city planning documents requesting that the four-acre project site on a knoll southwest of 72nd Street and West Center Road be designated a blighted "community redevelopment area." The designation opens the door to a property tax break and development tool called tax-increment financing.
But Meridian's chief executive officer Larry Mazzotta told The World-Herald this past week that his company, if granted TIF approval by the City Council, would rebuild the site with the rental complex featuring a fitness center, two courtyards, a pool, fire pits and other amenities.
Mazzotta said he was drawn to the location, and plans landscaping around the site.
The development team includes Ehrhart Griffin & Associates, Meeks Partners and Baird Holm Law firm. Meridian's parent company is Cornerstone Associates and their combined portfolio includes some 40 developments in nine states.
