Omaha-based Meridian Development's proposed 270-unit apartment complex with a pool and rooftop clubhouse.

The forlorn site with a vacant Shark night club and Quality Inn would transform to a 270-unit apartment complex with a pool and rooftop clubhouse under a plan by Omaha-based Meridian Development.

The company anticipates construction to start in the fall.

Meridian wasn't identified on city planning documents requesting that the four-acre project site on a knoll southwest of 72nd Street and West Center Road be designated a blighted "community redevelopment area." The designation opens the door to a property tax break and development tool called tax-increment financing.

But Meridian's chief executive officer Larry Mazzotta told The World-Herald this past week that his company, if granted TIF approval by the City Council, would rebuild the site with the rental complex featuring a fitness center, two courtyards, a pool, fire pits and other amenities.

Mazzotta said he was drawn to the location, and plans landscaping around the site.

The development team includes Ehrhart Griffin & Associates, Meeks Partners and Baird Holm Law firm. Meridian's parent company is Cornerstone Associates and their combined portfolio includes some 40 developments in nine states.

