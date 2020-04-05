We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Conagra Brands’ food plants around the country are running “flat out” to help keep the nation’s grocery shelves stocked in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the company’s chief executive says.

In recent weeks, the food company with deep Omaha roots has seen more than a 50% increase in its grocery business as consumers both stock up their pantries and increasingly eat at home due to stay-in-place directives and the closure of many restaurants.

Sean Connolly, the company’s CEO, said Conagra employees are proud of the role they’re playing in the nation’s battle against COVID-19.

“We provide an essential service to society by manufacturing food,” Connolly said in an interview with The World-Herald last week. “The real heroes at Conagra are people in our supply chain and front-line employees. They’re doing an amazing job producing food seven days a week and getting as much as we can to stores so our consumers can be fed and nourished during this stressful time.”

Conagra on Tuesday announced its third-quarter financial results, with both earnings and sales down year over year. Sales excluding divested businesses were down 1.7%.

But analysts were much more interested in the skyrocketing grocery business the company has seen in recent weeks because of the coronavirus.

Unlike the many businesses that are being devastated by the coronavirus economic fallout, at this point Conagra is seeing a spike in its sales. On that news, Conagra’s stock rose almost 4% on Tuesday.

Connolly said the recent 50% increase in grocery sales has been across all food lines. It first showed up in canned goods as people stocked up, but then was seen in frozen foods and even snacks. Some store chains are having to stock shelves multiple times a day to keep up with consumer demand.

“People are basically spending their entire day in the house, so breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and dessert are all being consumed at home,” Connolly said.

Naturally, with most restaurants nationally limited to takeout only or closed altogether, Conagra’s food service business that supplies restaurants is “suffering mightily,” Connolly said — down 50% to 60%.

But because domestic grocery business makes up more than 80% of the company’s total sales, the surge of consumer demand in stores is more than offsetting that decline, said company CFO Dave Marberger.

To meet the demand, Conagra plant workers are putting in overtime and shifting to new roles. Conagra is also taking steps to make sure those employees stay safe, Connolly said.

Sanitation and maintenance are always critical in a food plant, but the company has stepped up the cleaning of common areas in the face of coronavirus concerns, officials say. Employees also have been given staggered arrival times and break times in an effort to maintain social distancing.

It’s believed the coronavirus is mostly transferred person-to-person. Federal officials have said there have been no known transmissions through food or food packaging.

At Conagra’s headquarters in Chicago, and its corporate operations in Omaha, where the company employs about 1,300 people, offices now sit largely empty. Other than a small group of people who need access to special equipment to do their jobs, employees are generally working remotely.

“We are trying to do our part to help flatten the curve,” Connolly said.

Conagra employees also are doing their part to help feed the needy during these troubled times.

With kids who normally get one or more meals at school now spending the entire week at home, and families suffering job losses, food pantries are being strained.

Between March 17 and March 26, Conagra donated the equivalent of more than 2 million meals to Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization. And through its charitable foundation, it’s also making cash contributions of $1.75 million to food banks, said Conagra spokesman Michael Cummins.

As part of the effort, before leaving their offices in Chicago and Omaha to work at home, Conagra employees also gathered up food and gave it to local food banks.

As a food company, there is typically lots of food around Conagra’s Omaha campus. The company keeps large volumes in its food development lab, has samples for promotional purposes and also offers food to employees in break rooms.

Jackie Cuthbert, a Conagra development chef, helped organize the Omaha drive with her boss, Lori Kilgore.

They and others spent a day and a half collecting food from around the campus: thousands of pounds of canned soups, popcorn, Hunt’s ketchup and tomato products and Healthy Choice frozen dinners.

In the end, they were able to collect 22 pallets of food for the Food Bank for the Heartland.

“They were thrilled we were able to donate as much as we did,” said Cuthbert, 39. “We live in this community. We are donating to our friends and neighbors to make sure they get through this tough time.”