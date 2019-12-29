Katie Moy, a food scientist, works on creating a new lasagna at Conagra Brands in Omaha. The company’s headquarters moved to Chicago in 2016, but the research and development operations are still based here. “That is the centerpiece of what we do for a living,” CEO Sean Connolly said.
Anyone who thinks Conagra skipped town four years ago might be surprised to know it still employs 1,300 people on its former headquarters campus — workers its CEO says are contributing greatly to the revamped food company’s recent success.
“We’re still there and still proud, and our team is working hard,” CEO Sean Connolly said in a recent interview with The World-Herald. “We remain a thriving part of the community.”
One thing that has changed: Connolly said the company now known as Conagra Brands is better positioned to compete in the world of Big Food, a status the CEO said also bodes well for the company’s future workforce in Omaha.
As the company wrapped up its latest business quarter this month with results that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations, CEO Connolly spoke to The World-Herald about the company’s standing, both in the competitive foods business and in Omaha’s business landscape.
Getting its start as a small flour milling operation a century ago, ConAgra Foods grew up in Omaha to become a Fortune 500 company, with products ranging from packaged food to grains, fertilizers and even pet food.
It eventually narrowed its focus to consumer and commercial foods. Still, Connolly said the Conagra he first took over in February 2015 remained a diverse — and unwieldy — food conglomerate.
Conagra had some widely known brands such as Hunt’s ketchup, Peter Pan peanut butter, Chef Boyardee canned meals and Banquet frozen dinners. But it also had a number of poor performing products and business units.
“It wasn’t working, and we were struggling,” he said.
The company also sought to revamp those branded product lines with improved ingredients, updated packaging and new offerings that appealed to more contemporary tastes — and could be sold at higher prices. Salisbury steak, that longtime TV dinner staple, was out. Buffalo chicken was in.
Most notably for Omaha, the plan also included moving the company’s corporate headquarters and the 300 jobs associated with it to Chicago, while hundreds of other Omaha jobs were cut in a drive for efficiency.
At the time, the company’s branded foods staff had been split between the two cities. The leadership of its frozen foods division was in Omaha, while other product lines were based in the Chicago suburb of Naperville.
The company decided to consolidate the operations and move them with the company’s headquarters to a new office in downtown Chicago, a change Connolly said would help the company attract young “brand-building” talent.
Now more than four years later, Conagra’s latest quarterly earnings provided a snapshot on the company’s transformation. Both analysts and the stock market found the results encouraging.
Sales of the company’s refrigerated and frozen foods such as the Healthy Choice and Marie Callender were up 2.4% over the previous year. The gain was 28% counting increased sales from the recent acquisition of former competitor Pinnacle Foods and its Birds Eye brand.
Connolly said the company’s product changes and innovations helped lead the way to those results. He offered as an example new Healthy Choice frozen food bowls, packaged in compostable bowls made of recycled material that consumers have embraced.
Conagra’s Slim Jim meat snacks brand also has taken advantage of consumers’ move away from carbohydrates toward more proteins.
“We have seen tremendous traction in the marketplace,” Connolly said. “We are definitely a stronger competitor today.”
Profits were up, too. The results, when reported Dec. 19, helped the company’s stock make a healthy jump of nearly 10% in a single day.
While Connolly said the headquarters move has provided the hoped-for benefits, he said the company’s Omaha operations also have remained an integral part of company success.
He noted the firm’s critical research and development operations are still based in Omaha. A branded food company can’t compete today without a “world-class R&D” operation, he said.
“That is the centerpiece of what we do for a living around here,” he said.
The Omaha area also remains the largest employment center for Conagra. The 1,300 employees on its downtown campus work in research and development, supply chain management, procurement, finance and information technology. The company also employs 800 additional workers at a Council Bluffs frozen food plant.
Connolly said the company’s charitable Conagra Brands Foundation also remains active in the city. That’s particularly noteworthy at this time of year, when the foundation runs its annual Shine the Light on Hunger campaign.
With community support, the foundation is committed to providing 1.75 million meals to support the food assistance work of the Food Bank of the Heartland. The foundation is matching all funds raised in the campaign up to $100,000.
Conagra’s employment in Omaha is up about 100 workers from what it was after the 2015 cuts and headquarters move. That’s a number Connolly doesn’t think will remain static, either.
He expects that Conagra will continue to grow. And as it does, Connolly said, its Omaha employment should grow with it.
“That bodes well for the future presence of the company in Omaha,” he said.
1 of 10
Berkshire Hathaway
Fortune rank: No. 3 with revenue of $242.1 billion; down from No. 2 last year. First cracked Fortune list in 1989 at No. 205.
History: The holding company of large- and medium-sized firms and investments has grown largely from the singular wisdom of Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett. It started as an investment pool of family and friends in Omaha in the mid-1950s. In 1965, Buffett bought the textile company that gave Berkshire its name. (Ironically, he later called it his worst investment.) His philosophy of buying successful companies with firm niches and keeping leadership in place has achieved returns well in excess of the stock market. The move into insurance was key, as Buffett uses premium reserves available for investment to fund additional purchases. Forbes notes that Berkshire now generates nearly three-quarters of its revenue from its non-financial operating businesses. At 87, Buffett is the oldest CEO of a Fortune 500 company. The company has maintained its offices at Omaha’s Kiewit Plaza since 1962.
Fortunerank: No. 137 on revenue of $21.7 billion; down from No. 126 from last year.
History: Founded in 1955 as American Family Life Insurance by John Amos and his brothers Paul and Bill in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac pays benefits when people are sick or injured. It gained wider recognition starting in 2000 with a marketing campaign using a duck that announces its name. In 2002, Aflac moved its legal domicile to Nebraska for tax reasons and located a regional office in Omaha, although its main offices remain in Georgia.
Fortunerank: No. 141 on revenue of $21.2 billion; up from No. 143 last year. Listed each year since non-manufacturing companies were added to the list in 1995.
History: The company was created by the 1862 Pacific Railway Act, an act of Congress that called for construction of a transcontinental rail line from the Missouri River to the West Coast. The first track was laid out of Omaha in 1865, and U.P. grew into a national icon. Multiple mergers over 150 years helped U.P. amass the nation’s largest rail network, with operations in 23 western states and prime rail connections into Mexico. In 2004, the railroad opened a new 19-story headquarters downtown that serves about 2,900 of the company’s 42,000 employees.
Fortunerank: No. 313 on revenue of $9.5 billion; the same ranking as last year.
History: Founded in 1868 in Sacramento, California, as Pacific Mutual Life Insurance Co., the company’s life insurance, annuity and other financial products pay $2.3 billion in benefits each year. Although its main office is in Newport Beach, California, in 2004 Pacific Life moved its legal domicile to Nebraska for tax reasons and now has a regional office in Omaha’s Aksarben Village.
Fortunerank: No. 339 on revenue of $8.7 billion; down from No. 324 last year. Made its Fortune debut in 1991 and since 1998 has been listed every year but one. Is privately held but qualifies for the Fortune list because it publicly reports revenue.
History: Three sons of Peter Kiewit took over their father’s Omaha construction company, with the youngest, also named Peter, credited with turning it into one of the nation’s largest. The company took off while building military installations during World War II and the Cold War. It also built more miles of Interstate system than any other contractor, causing Fortune to dub Peter Kiewit “the Colossus of Roads.” Today, it is one of the largest employee-owned firms in the world and one of only a handful of construction companies big enough to take on billion-dollar projects.
Fortunerank: No. 337 on revenue of $8.7 billion; up from No. 342 last year. Made its debut in 1995, dropped off in 2006 and 2007, but solidly on the list since.
History: Got off to a humble start in 1909 as the Mutual Benefit Health and Accident Association, initially struggling to attract policyholders. Under the leadership of Creighton medical student C.C. Criss and later V.J. Skutt, it grew and by the 1950s had emerged as a leading health and accident insurer. The name was changed to Mutual of Omaha in 1962, and a year later it became a household name with sponsorship of the popular “Wild Kingdom” TV show. The company rebranded its familiar Native American head logo in 2001, expanded into banking in 2007, and renewed its commitment to its midtown Omaha headquarters by developing the mixed-use Midtown Crossing.
Fortunerank: No. 630 on revenue of $3.7 billion; up from No. 674 last year.
History: Founder Joe Ricketts saw an opportunity in 1975 when the Securities and Exchange Commission eliminated the practice of fixed brokerage commissions. Ricketts’ firm, First Omaha Securities Inc., began offering discounted commissions and helped usher in a new era of investing, coupled with technology that evolved from touch-tone phones to the Internet. Forty years later, TD Ameritrade has more than 11 million client accounts with more than $1.2 trillion in assets and custodial services for more than 6,000 independent registered investment advisers. Clients trade more than 940,000 times each day.
Fortunerank: No. 782 on revenue of $2.7 billion; up from No. 804 last year.
History: In 1946, Robert B. Daugherty spent nearly his life’s savings — $5,000 — to buy a small manufacturing company on a farm near Valley to build farm elevators. Years later, with the invention of center-pivot irrigation, Valmont found its niche. It then expanded into steel pipe and tubing manufacturing for irrigation systems and other industries. Through acquisitions and new construction, the company grew to be a global player in certain segments of the agriculture, communications and utilities markets. Today, Valmont’s worldwide operations are constantly looking for opportunities to expand its four business sectors: engineered support structures (steel and aluminum poles for traffic lights, street lighting, etc.); utility support structures (poles for electrical transmission lines, etc.); irrigation; and coatings (galvanization).
Fortunerank: No. 929 on revenue of $2.1 billion; up from No. 934 last year.
History: Clarence L. Werner founded Werner Enterprises Inc. in 1956 at age 19. It grew to become a premier transportation and logistics company with operations throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. The Omaha-based company is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, offering diverse services that include dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and local van; expedited; temperature-controlled; and flatbed. Werner also provides freight management, truck brokerage, intermodal and international services. International services are provided through subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.
