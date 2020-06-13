The local 159.6 score is 1.6% better than the fourth quarter of 2019, but it doesn’t fully account for the Covid-19 downturn.
Colliers’ Melissa Torrez expects the economic dip to reveal itself in the next quarterly report.
She said the current index score is helpful in showing that, “If Covid hadn’t happened, we would be seeing an upward trajectory right now” in the local economy.
List: The Omaha area's largest employers
Offutt Air Force Base
CHI Health
Nebraska Medicine hospitals and clinics
Methodist Health System
First Data
Children's Hospital
The University of Nebraska Medical Center
First National Bank
Union Pacific Railroad
Mutual of Omaha
PayPal
