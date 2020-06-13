Colliers International’s Omaha office has released its quarterly economic index that showed a slight improvement over last quarter.

The local 159.6 score is 1.6% better than the fourth quarter of 2019, but it doesn’t fully account for the Covid-19 downturn.

Colliers’ Melissa Torrez expects the economic dip to reveal itself in the next quarterly report.

She said the current index score is helpful in showing that, “If Covid hadn’t happened, we would be seeing an upward trajectory right now” in the local economy.

List: The Omaha area's largest employers

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email