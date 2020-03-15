Local real estate experts at Colliers International have come up with a new way to check the pulse of the Omaha area economy.
According to that tool, the seven-county metro area kicked off 2020 in a bit of a slump compared with a year earlier. (The coronavirus hit only recently, and that impact should be shown on the next quarter’s index.)
Here’s how the Omaha Economic Index works: The Colliers team used 2009, near when the Great Recession was ending, as a baseline. From that point, they track economic growth by looking at two dozen indicators including building permits, retail sales and wages. They glean that information from various federal and local government sources and more.
The result is a mostly positive trend line since 2013 that peaked in 2018, when the combined seven counties reported banner years for commercial construction permits and home sales.
Notable projects in 2017 and 2018 included Bellevue’s $1.3 billion StratCom headquarters and Omaha’s $323 million Buffett Cancer Center.
During 2019, though, the index fell below the long-term trend line and dipped further as 2020 began. Colliers attributed that, in part, to declining residential home construction sales and fewer commercial building permits.
Over the longer 11-year history, the economic index tracked a compounded annual growth of 4.16% — a showing that Colliers’ Ed Fleming said reflects the area’s “steady diversified economy.”
Fleming and colleague Melissa Torrez spearheaded the creation of the trademarked index, which they spice up with factual tidbits and market highlights that influence the ups and downs of the index.
Their project was borne out of frustration they heard from local business leaders who wanted a single source that measured the health of the overall local economy. Previously, Fleming said, clients relied on a mishmash of various individual data points that measure the health of specific sectors of the economy.
“We wanted to not only add value to our clients but find a way to objectively calculate and quantify the health of the Omaha market with hard facts and data,” Fleming said.
Colliers plans to update the index quarterly. For more detail, visit www.omahaeconomicindex.com.
