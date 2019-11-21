Below is a timeline of notable events that have occurred in TD Ameritrade’s past.
* * *
1975: Joe Ricketts’ involvement in the company he founded dates to 1975, when it was called First Omaha Securities.
1988: Ameritrade is the first company to offer automated, touch-tone phone trading.
1995: Ameritrade purchases K. Aufhauser & Co., which a year earlier had become the first brokerage offering Internet trading.
March 1997: Ameritrade becomes a publicly held company (AMTD). The shares are initially priced at $15.
January 1998: Ameritrade Holding Corp. appoints J. Peter Ricketts, son of Joe Ricketts, president of Accutrade Inc., the company’s discount brokerage firm.
July 20, 1998: The company announces that it will split its stock two for one, doubling the number of shares and cutting the price in half.
May 1999: Joe Ricketts, a Creighton University alumnus, donates $1.46 million to the school for the creation of a center that will combine the study of information systems and technology, accounting, computer science and law for a master’s degree in electronic commerce.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
August 1999: Accutrade (then a division of Ameritrade) acquires the R.J. Forbes Group Inc.
March 2001: Joseph Moglia is named CEO of Ameritrade.
2004: Pete Ricketts is promoted to the newly created position of chief operating officer.
2006: Ameritrade acquires TD Waterhouse and renames itself TD Ameritrade.
2008: TD Ameritrade plans to consolidate its four Omaha-area offices and more than 2,000 local employees into a new Old Mill headquarters.
January 2009: The Ricketts family emerges as the winning bidder to purchase the Chicago Cubs from Tribune Co. for about $900 million.
July 2009: The online brokerage firm reaches an agreement to acquire the naming rights for Omaha’s new downtown stadium.
September 2011: Joe Ricketts retires from his post on the company’s board of directors to concentrate on entrepreneurship and philanthropy.
April 2013: TD Ameritrade employees begin moving into the new $250 million headquarters.
October 2016: TD Ameritrade acquires rival Scottrade for $2.7 billion. (The full deal value was $4 billion including acquisition of Scottrade’s bank by TD Bank, TD Ameritrade’s largest shareholder.)
October 2019: Capping a competitive war over trading fees, TD Ameritrade announces that it is eliminating fees on U.S. stock trades. Charles Schwab had announced the same move hours earlier. CEO Tim Hockey acknowledged that the decision would prompt speculation over mergers.
Nov. 21, 2019: News outlets report that TD Ameritrade will be purchased by Schwab for $26 billion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.