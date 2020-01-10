A new national report says buying a home is more affordable than renting in a slim majority of U.S. housing markets, including Omaha.
But wander over to Sarpy County, and the scenario changes.
ATTOM Data Solutions, which provides property data, based its 2020 rental affordability report on sales deeds along with market rent statistics from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and wages tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
According to the analysis of 855 counties, owning a median-priced, three-bedroom home was cheaper for an average wage earner in 53 percent of those counties than renting a property with three bedrooms.
The analysis revealed a split between markets of different sizes, with ownership reportedly less expensive for the average wage earner mainly in less populated counties, and renting being more affordable in more populated suburban or urban areas.
The study said that in Douglas County (where the median house sale last year was $181,000) it was more affordable for the average wage earner to buy than rent.
In contrast, Attom said, renting was more affordable than buying in Sarpy County, where the median home sale was $200,000.
The report looked also at Lancaster and Pottawattamie Counties and said buying is more affordable than renting in both.
