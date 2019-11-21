TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts saw an opportunity in 1975 when the Securities and Exchange Commission eliminated the practice of fixed brokerage commissions. Ricketts’ firm, First Omaha Securities Inc., began offering discounted commissions and helped usher in a new era of investing, coupled with technology that evolved from touch-tone phones to the Internet.

Charles Schwab is buying Omaha-based TD Ameritrade for $26 billion, Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo reported Thursday.

Other national news media outlets have been reporting that the two were discussing a deal.

The move, which Fox Business said is expected to be announced Thursday morning, will allow Charles Schwab to better compete with the likes of BlackRock. The combined firm will be run by Schwab CEO Walter Bettinger, and TD Ameritrade's chief financial officer, Steve Boyle, will lead the target company until the deal is completed, Fox Business reported.

Tim Hockey, TD Ameritrade's current CEO announced in July that he would leave by the end of February.

Last month, TD Ameritrade announced it was eliminating commissions for online trading of U.S. stocks, exchange-traded funds and options. Hockey has acknowledged that the decision would prompt speculation about mergers.

TD Ameritrade estimated that it will lose about 15% of its revenue — roughly $220 million to $240 million — per quarter in the process.

Get the latest development, jobs and retail news, delivered straight to your inbox every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription