A $3.1 million youth center rising in southwest Omaha will support families of Mary Our Queen Catholic parish and is designed also to reach newcomers to the growing area.
Set to open this fall, the Early Childhood Education & Youth Center spans 10,000 square feet at the corner of 120th and Valley Streets. It’s funded by a parish capital campaign.
Cindy Tooher, communications director for the parish school, said the center aims to extend the campus and outreach efforts as the parish grows and meets changing demographics of the area. With an influx of young families moving to the area, she said there is desire for more early childhood education. The parish also plans to start a monthly Spanish Mass, she said.
The free-standing youth facility just west of the school is designed by DLR Group and built by MCL Construction. It includes classrooms and multipurpose space to be used also for youth and family activities at night and on weekends.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, founded in 1963, serves more than 2,000 families. The school enrolls about 550 students annually.
