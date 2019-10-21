20191022_biz_Menzies

Steve Menzies, founder of Applied Underwriters.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

California regulators say they won’t approve the sale of one of Berkshire Hathaway’s smaller insurance companies, and they may revoke its state license if the deal goes forward.

The California Department of Insurance said Monday that Applied Underwriters failed to get approval to move its California Insurance Co. subsidiary’s headquarters to New Mexico beforehand.

And California hadn’t completed its review of the Applied Underwriters sale when the company applied to change the California Insurance Co.’s domicile to New Mexico.

Applied Underwriters didn’t respond immediately to questions about the deal Monday.

Omaha-based Berkshire and Applied Underwriters said last week that the $920 million sale to Applied Underwriters founder Steve Menzies was completed Oct. 10 after Texas regulators approved it.

List: The Omaha area's largest employers

11 companies, organizations or institutions in the Omaha-area have 2,500 or more employees, according to 2018 data from the Omaha Chamber of Commerce.

1 of 11

Get the latest development, jobs and retail news, delivered straight to your inbox every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Omaha World-Herald is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Tags

Locations

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription