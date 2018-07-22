Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shareholders got a surprise last week when a change at the Omaha headquarters prompted a 5 percent increase in their stock price.
The change is important because there’s a chance that it will make a big difference in Berkshire’s future.
This requires an accounting discussion, so hang on.
From now on, Berkshire Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger will decide, based on Berkshire’s “intrinsic value,” whether to use some of Berkshire’s $100 billion-plus in cash to buy up some of its own stock, removing those shares from public ownership and making the remaining shares worth more.
Berkshire’s old buyback rule, initiated in 2011, tied the decision to Berkshire’s book value.
Book value is an accounting calculation of the net worth of a company’s assets minus its liabilities. Intrinsic value is an estimate that isn’t subject to the same accounting standards but, in Buffett’s view, is a more accurate view of Berkshire’s value.
Ordinarily, if the price of a share of stock is less than or close to its book value or its intrinsic value, you would figure that the stock is cheap and consider buying it. So why is Buffett basing his buyback decisions on intrinsic value?
For several years Buffett has explained to his shareholders, especially on Pages 3 and 7 of Berkshire’s 2016 annual report, that Berkshire’s intrinsic value has grown much more rapidly than its book value.
Under accounting rules, book value doesn’t include the ability of a business to make money in the future. Intrinsic value, by contrast, increases as a company’s ability to earn money increases. Berkshire owns many businesses that make more and more money, so its intrinsic value has become much bigger than its book value, in Buffett’s view.
As the gap widened, there came a point — it was last week — when Buffett decided that intrinsic value is better than book value when he’s deciding whether to buy back Berkshire shares. Thus the new buyback rule.
So what’s the potential big difference in Berkshire’s future? And why did the stock price go up?
The stock price answer, partly, is that some investors think the new rule signals that a buyback is more likely, and buybacks often push up the value of shares remaining on the market.
But if Buffett uses Berkshire cash to buy shares, he might have to skip some lucrative acquisitions or investments, arguably making the company smaller in the future.
For Buffett, the best reasons for buying back shares are that the share price is low enough that it’s the best use of the company’s cash, and there isn’t a better acquisition or investment option.
And that’s one thing that switching from book value to intrinsic value doesn’t change.
Donations to charity
Last Sunday you’ll recall our prediction that Buffett’s annual donations to charity would total about $3.5 billion. The next day, Buffett reported donating stock that was worth $3.4 billion.
But we weren’t wrong. The same day, the aforementioned boost in Berkshire’s stock price pushed up the value of the donated shares to $3.54 billion.
As long as the four Buffett family donations and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation didn’t sell their newly donated Berkshire shares immediately, our prediction was right.
The price increase also made the jobs of the foundations tougher. Instead of $180 million for each of his children’s foundations to spend wisely in the coming year, they got $189 million.
The Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named after his late wife, got $270.2 million. The Gates Foundation got $2.7 billion worth of stock.
The family foundations — daughter Susie’s Sherwood Foundation, son Peter’s NoVo Foundation and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation — aim at making grants at least equal to the amounts their father donates each year.
In 2016, the latest year their tax forms are on file, Sherwood grants totaled $141.4 million, Howard G. Buffett Foundation grants totaled $126.4 million and NoVo grants totaled $102.5 million.
Grants by the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation totaled $558.5 million in 2016, the tax filings show. The Gates Foundation, which also has money donated by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, gave grants that year totaling $4.28 billion.
Buffett also reported that he gave $10 million in Berkshire shares to six other nonprofit groups, with one of them receiving $4.5 million. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Daily Nebraskan student news organization received $100,000 worth of stock, and the other five weren’t identified.
Fraud damage
Someone is defrauding BYD, the Chinese battery and motor vehicle company that is 10 percent owned by Berkshire, Bloomberg reported.
A person posing as a BYD employee signed marketing contracts, apparently using a forged company seal to stamp the contracts, according to information BYD filed with the Hong Kong stock exchange.
BYD said the fraud damaged its reputation and harmed related parties. The person, not identified in the report, has never been a BYD employee, the company said.
Among the deals affected by the fraud was an agreement signed in April for BYD to be the official car and bus partner of Arsenal, a British soccer club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.