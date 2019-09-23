Welcome to a workplace that’s colorful. Cool. Hip.
Employees wear golf shirts, T-shirts, jeans, shorts and casual, sporty shoes like Nikes and Skechers.
The work is accompanied by video games, pool tables, push scooters, a putting green, the smell of lunch wafting about and motivational words on the walls. One of those phrases: “Be positive, no drama.”
The place, called Buildertrend, gives an outsider the impression that work is secondary to relaxing or having fun. Four kinds of beer are on tap, free to workers at the end of the day. The bosses want them to call Uber if they drink one too many, and the company will pay for the ride, as long as the employee heads for home.
But it’s serious business, a competitive place. Employees are judged on performance and results.
Buildertrend attracts young, smart people who don’t want to stay cooped up in a cubicle. And in a state that needs far more high-tech, high-value workers, here is an Omaha business that feels like Austin or Seattle.
The founders say they want a workplace that is enticing to young talent from in and out of state, and to potential “boomerang” Nebraskans who would come back if given a good opportunity.
“We are honored and humbled that people want to work here, and they deserve the best environment possible,” said Dan Houghton, one of the founders.
That approach appears to be working. The dozen hires last week pushed Buildertrend to 500 full-time workers, up from about 100 at the end of 2015.
About a quarter of those are technical workers, such as software engineers and computer engineers. Many of the technical workers come from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Iowa State.
Many of the rest are in sales and customer support.
Buildertrend produces construction management software largely for homebuilders and remodelers across the globe. The software enables people to communicate with each other, schedule workers, track a project calendar, monitor job costs, stay on top of change orders, examine the site plan, share photos of progress — basically to stay organized and on top of the work.
The company has a monthly subscription rate that starts at $299.
Buildertrend offers two days of workshops monthly for its clients to fly in and learn more about how to maximize use of the product.
“It’s made our communication much more effective,” said Bo Dillon, who spent Thursday at what they call Buildertrend University.
“We wanted to learn how we could expand our use of the product,” said Dillon, of Dillon Homes in Little Rock, Arkansas.
He said of the Buildertrend workplace: “It’s savvy, for sure. ... Their employees seem to be super-engaged because of it.”
Most of Buildertrend’s 14,000 customers in the homebuilding and construction businesses are in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Like seven of her colleagues, Emma Ramsbottom, 26, calls prospective customers in Canada. Ramsbottom, who studied international business at UNL, said the atmosphere is upbeat. This particular day, she wore a gray NU T-shirt.
Asked if it’s competitive at Buildertrend, she said: “Oh, yeah.”
Workers have individual goals, so they compete in a sense against one another, but they also work on small teams that share goals. “We very much support each other,” she said.
The heads of the business — two brothers and their pal — went to Millard West High School and started the company out of a basement in 2006.
The friend, Houghton, has handled mainly marketing and sales; Steve Dugger, 38 years of age like Houghton, manages finance and operations; and Jeff Dugger, 40, was the original software developer and monitors the technical side. The Duggers’ dad, 66-year-old Jerry, works part time at Buildertrend in accounts receivable.
They say that nine of their original 10 workers are still with them. One of those is Paul Wurth, now a company vice president. This day he wore a baseball cap with the Buildertrend logo on it. “It’s been great,” he said of the experience.
Houghton said the company doesn’t like the word “workaholic” and encourages its employees to limit their labor to 40 hours a week. The previous day, he said, he coached kid soccer at 5:15 p.m.
Greater Omaha Chamber President and CEO David Brown said the company has created an environment of light, color, energy and collaboration. Employees there have the freedom, Brown said, “to work hard and play hard.”
The Buildertrend games available for workers are “an active part of our culture,” Jeff Dugger said. “They’re not just there for show.”
Courtney Mattern started her job at Buildertrend on Friday and will work with social media, blogs and podcasts. “It’s very open and collaborative,” she said of the workplace. “But mainly I was really surprised by the (employees’) drive.” She also was impressed by the in-house yoga studio and gym.
Bosses know how people are performing. They track how much an account is using the Buildertrend app. Employees contact those that aren’t taking advantage of it. The company knows who is good at keeping customers on board.
A whiteboard last week showed that one employee managed to retain about 98.8% of the accounts to which he was assigned. For this, the employee temporarily held a fighter’s championship belt at his desk.
This month, hundreds of employees and bosses toasted each other with sparkling wine and beer when the Buildertrend platform was used on the company’s 2-millionth construction project.
The company talked for a while about opening a second building outside Omaha, and that could still happen. But Buildertrend, which two years ago moved from a Miracle Hills facility into the former Vatterott College building at 11818 I St., has hit its goal of hiring at least 20 workers a month this year.
The company also has a summer college intern program for software development and eventually hires 20% to 40% of those interns.
Buildertrend wants coders and software engineers, but it also likes communicators who can train customers, make sales and be a team worker and team player.
The company continues to grow. Steve Dugger said: “We’re hiring.”
Berkshire Hathaway
Fortune rank: No. 3 with revenue of $242.1 billion; down from No. 2 last year. First cracked Fortune list in 1989 at No. 205.
History: The holding company of large- and medium-sized firms and investments has grown largely from the singular wisdom of Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett. It started as an investment pool of family and friends in Omaha in the mid-1950s. In 1965, Buffett bought the textile company that gave Berkshire its name. (Ironically, he later called it his worst investment.) His philosophy of buying successful companies with firm niches and keeping leadership in place has achieved returns well in excess of the stock market. The move into insurance was key, as Buffett uses premium reserves available for investment to fund additional purchases. Forbes notes that Berkshire now generates nearly three-quarters of its revenue from its non-financial operating businesses. At 87, Buffett is the oldest CEO of a Fortune 500 company. The company has maintained its offices at Omaha’s Kiewit Plaza since 1962.
Fortunerank: No. 137 on revenue of $21.7 billion; down from No. 126 from last year.
History: Founded in 1955 as American Family Life Insurance by John Amos and his brothers Paul and Bill in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac pays benefits when people are sick or injured. It gained wider recognition starting in 2000 with a marketing campaign using a duck that announces its name. In 2002, Aflac moved its legal domicile to Nebraska for tax reasons and located a regional office in Omaha, although its main offices remain in Georgia.
Fortunerank: No. 141 on revenue of $21.2 billion; up from No. 143 last year. Listed each year since non-manufacturing companies were added to the list in 1995.
History: The company was created by the 1862 Pacific Railway Act, an act of Congress that called for construction of a transcontinental rail line from the Missouri River to the West Coast. The first track was laid out of Omaha in 1865, and U.P. grew into a national icon. Multiple mergers over 150 years helped U.P. amass the nation’s largest rail network, with operations in 23 western states and prime rail connections into Mexico. In 2004, the railroad opened a new 19-story headquarters downtown that serves about 2,900 of the company’s 42,000 employees.
Fortunerank: No. 313 on revenue of $9.5 billion; the same ranking as last year.
History: Founded in 1868 in Sacramento, California, as Pacific Mutual Life Insurance Co., the company’s life insurance, annuity and other financial products pay $2.3 billion in benefits each year. Although its main office is in Newport Beach, California, in 2004 Pacific Life moved its legal domicile to Nebraska for tax reasons and now has a regional office in Omaha’s Aksarben Village.
Fortunerank: No. 339 on revenue of $8.7 billion; down from No. 324 last year. Made its Fortune debut in 1991 and since 1998 has been listed every year but one. Is privately held but qualifies for the Fortune list because it publicly reports revenue.
History: Three sons of Peter Kiewit took over their father’s Omaha construction company, with the youngest, also named Peter, credited with turning it into one of the nation’s largest. The company took off while building military installations during World War II and the Cold War. It also built more miles of Interstate system than any other contractor, causing Fortune to dub Peter Kiewit “the Colossus of Roads.” Today, it is one of the largest employee-owned firms in the world and one of only a handful of construction companies big enough to take on billion-dollar projects.
Fortunerank: No. 337 on revenue of $8.7 billion; up from No. 342 last year. Made its debut in 1995, dropped off in 2006 and 2007, but solidly on the list since.
History: Got off to a humble start in 1909 as the Mutual Benefit Health and Accident Association, initially struggling to attract policyholders. Under the leadership of Creighton medical student C.C. Criss and later V.J. Skutt, it grew and by the 1950s had emerged as a leading health and accident insurer. The name was changed to Mutual of Omaha in 1962, and a year later it became a household name with sponsorship of the popular “Wild Kingdom” TV show. The company rebranded its familiar Native American head logo in 2001, expanded into banking in 2007, and renewed its commitment to its midtown Omaha headquarters by developing the mixed-use Midtown Crossing.
Fortunerank: No. 630 on revenue of $3.7 billion; up from No. 674 last year.
History: Founder Joe Ricketts saw an opportunity in 1975 when the Securities and Exchange Commission eliminated the practice of fixed brokerage commissions. Ricketts’ firm, First Omaha Securities Inc., began offering discounted commissions and helped usher in a new era of investing, coupled with technology that evolved from touch-tone phones to the Internet. Forty years later, TD Ameritrade has more than 11 million client accounts with more than $1.2 trillion in assets and custodial services for more than 6,000 independent registered investment advisers. Clients trade more than 940,000 times each day.
Fortunerank: No. 782 on revenue of $2.7 billion; up from No. 804 last year.
History: In 1946, Robert B. Daugherty spent nearly his life’s savings — $5,000 — to buy a small manufacturing company on a farm near Valley to build farm elevators. Years later, with the invention of center-pivot irrigation, Valmont found its niche. It then expanded into steel pipe and tubing manufacturing for irrigation systems and other industries. Through acquisitions and new construction, the company grew to be a global player in certain segments of the agriculture, communications and utilities markets. Today, Valmont’s worldwide operations are constantly looking for opportunities to expand its four business sectors: engineered support structures (steel and aluminum poles for traffic lights, street lighting, etc.); utility support structures (poles for electrical transmission lines, etc.); irrigation; and coatings (galvanization).
Fortunerank: No. 929 on revenue of $2.1 billion; up from No. 934 last year.
History: Clarence L. Werner founded Werner Enterprises Inc. in 1956 at age 19. It grew to become a premier transportation and logistics company with operations throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. The Omaha-based company is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, offering diverse services that include dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and local van; expedited; temperature-controlled; and flatbed. Werner also provides freight management, truck brokerage, intermodal and international services. International services are provided through subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.
The Omaha area is home to 10 companies among the Fortune 500 and 1,000.

Aflac

Union Pacific

Pacific Life

Peter Kiewit Sons' Inc.

Mutual of Omaha

TD Ameritrade
Valmont

Werner
Great local success story!
These startup companies look for recent grads to keep labor costs down. After a few years , these kids get married and want a house and family. Ping Pong doesn't mean as much. It's at this point that they leave and look for a company with deeper roots.
That's kind of an odd take away from the article. The company is clearly a run-away success, hiring that many local people a month and growing. I am guessing ping pong isn't even a top 20 reason anyone works there. Good pay, benefits, and atmosphere likely are in a very competitive hiring market. And how do you know what their labor costs are? An Omaha company started and ran by people born and raised in Omaha? and reinvest back into the community all the time? sounds like pretty deep roots to me. Maybe stay in your lane and stick to yelling at kids to get off your lawn.
