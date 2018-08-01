The name on that huge credit union building at 72nd Street and Highway 370 will be coming down — and a new one will take its place.
It’s part of growth and a more inclusive identity for SAC Federal Credit Union, which as of Wednesday will be known as Cobalt Credit Union.
The credit union — whose 94,000-square-foot corporate headquarters opened four years ago at 72nd and Highway 370 — began in 1946 with a single branch at Andrews Field in Maryland.
Over the next seven decades, the credit union grew and today provides financial services to 110,000 members in Iowa and Nebraska.
While the institution has been open to all residents for more than a decade, research last year showed that more than half of the community still perceived it as open only to military personnel.
The desire to present an inclusive credit union helped inspire the name change, according to a press release.
“We have a rich history of serving military personnel and their families,” said Gail DeBoer, president and chief executive. “That has not, and will not, change. At the same time, we want residents in all of the communities we serve to know that Cobalt is their credit union.”
Cobalt currently serves five counties in Nebraska and nine in Iowa. In June, the credit union hit a significant milestone by securing more than $1 billion in assets, a goal that it said puts Cobalt in the top 8 percent of credit unions nationally.
In addition to changing its name, the credit union that employs more than 260 people is pursuing a charter change that would allow expansion into Lancaster County and beyond.
Cobalt members are to vote Aug. 23 on the proposed charter change.
The SAC Foundation, a tax-exempt charitable arm, will maintain the SAC name.
i was shocked to learn of this name change, which I discovered only after I logged into my on-line SAC account. I've been a member for over a year, and I've received no communications at all from SAC about the name change. In my view, this i a large hit on their customer service reputation.
