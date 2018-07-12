Coco Key Water Resort at 72nd and Grover Streets will be closed for at least a month to fix problems discovered in a Douglas County Health Department inspection on Friday, the property’s manager said Wednesday.
General Manager Mario Mandolfo said that the water park, a part of what is now called the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Omaha, will be repaired and that other shortcomings found in the inspection will be resolved. The hotel portion of the property remains open, he said.
Items to be fixed include loose concrete in the “lazy river” feature, a chemical imbalance in a jacuzzi, a missing first aid kit and life guard certifications, broken shower heads, sand in the bottom of a pool and malfunctioning water pumps, according to the inspection report.
Mandolfo said the pool was closed temporarily about four months ago after an earlier inspection and then reopened after those problems were fixed and the facility was reinspected.
After the latest inspection, the county ordered the park closed for a month, he said. Once repairs are completed, he said, the hotel will ask for another inspection so it can be reopened.
Meanwhile, the hotel portion of the property is in the process of converting itself to Ramada Plaza standards, he said.
The property, formerly a Hotel RL and for many years a Holiday Inn, is the subject of pending lawsuits between past and current owners alleging mismanagement and false statements. It is burdened by unpaid property taxes and debt, according to county records.
The property’s owners have listed it for sale, either altogether or as two hotels, one with a convention center, and the water park separately. The total asking price for the 18-acre property, close to Interstate 80’s 72nd Street intersection, is $35,550,000.
Contractors have filed property liens totaling $513,000, saying they weren’t paid for maintenance and renovation work. Douglas County records show more than $1 million in unpaid property taxes, in addition to mortgages totaling $28.9 million.
