Roughly 150 customer service representatives are to join the downtown Omaha workforce as New York-based MetLife assembles a team to run a future office in the Gavilon building.
The global insurance company earlier had confirmed that it was opening an office in part of the Gavilon building at 13th Street and Capitol Avenue. Until now, however, it had not disclosed how many employees it would hire.
In an announcement Tuesday, MetLife said it would add more than 150 jobs over the next several months for the customer service center it expects to open by the end of this year.
The new positions range from entry level to management and would offer opportunities for professional growth, said a MetLife spokesperson. MetLife is a global financial services company that provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management.
Job descriptions for the Omaha posts can be found on the MetLife website, metlife.com/careers. The company also plans to contact career offices at local colleges and universities.
Spokeswoman Mollie Leiser said MetLife is renovating spaces in the Gavilon building to create a collaborative and “state-of-the-art work environment.”
A unit of MetLife earlier this year said it would move its legal “domicile” to Nebraska. Other insurers in recent years have done the same thing, including Pacific Mutual and Aflac. The companies save money because of Nebraska’s relatively low tax rate on insurance premiums.
The State Department of Insurance requires companies moving their domiciles to Nebraska to maintain operating offices in the state, carrying out functions such as claims processing, information technology or customer relations services.
Met will lease nearly 40,000 square feet of the building that serves as headquarters for grain trader Gavilon, which in recent years has shed jobs as it has struggled with depressed prices in grain markets.
