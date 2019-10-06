Four Nebraska flour mills joined forces in the early part of the last century, then went on to grow into a Fortune 500 company, now known as Conagra Brands, that sells some of the country’s biggest food brands.
Some key dates in history:
1905 and before: Several brands that will one day be owned by Conagra Brands make their debut, including Hunt’s tomatoes (1890), Wesson cooking oil (1899) and Hebrew National hot dogs (1905).
1919: Four Nebraska flour mills — Henry Glade Milling, Ravenna Mills, Hastings Mills and Blackburn-Furry Mill — consolidate and incorporate as Nebraska Consolidated Mills, headquartered in Grand Island.
1920s: A number of brands that later become part of Conagra are founded, including Peter Pan peanut butter and Chef Boyardee canned pasta.
1922: Nebraska Consolidated Mills reports its first profit — $175,000 — and makes its first acquisition, the Updike Mill in Omaha. NCM headquarters moves to Omaha for better access to Omaha’s grain market and extensive rail network.
1941: In the first company expansion outside Nebraska, NCM builds a new flour mill in Decatur, Alabama.
1950s: TV dinners take off; Banquet Foods is founded and would later become a unit of Conagra. In 1957, NCM completes its first foreign expansion with the construction of a mill in Puerto Rico.
1960s: The company expands to Europe with a mill in Spain. And with the purchase of Montana Flour Mills, NCM comes to own flour-milling operations that span the United States.
1969: In NCM’s 50th year, flour provides 40% of its total sales.
1971: Nebraska Consolidated Mills changes its name to ConAgra Inc. The company employs 4,105 people in 13 states, Puerto Rico and Spain.
1973: ConAgra common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
1976: Mike Harper is named chief executive and transforms the company from a flour processor into a consumer packaged foods giant by acquiring firms such as Banquet and Armour Foods. Harper is named chairman in 1981.
1981: Sales reach $1 billion.
1982: Grain is still a big part of ConAgra. The acquisition of Peavey Co. makes it the largest publicly traded grain merchandiser.
1985: Fiscal 1985 sales pass the $5 billion mark.
1986: CEO Harper threatens to move ConAgra to another state if substantial business and tax incentives aren’t offered from state and local authorities.
1987: The Nebraska Legislature passes a suite of incentives that offer tax credits and other aid to companies meeting certain employment and capital expenditure requirements. Corporate jets are among the equipment qualifying for tax credits. Other parts of the legislation are seen as executive-friendly, such as lowering the state income tax for the wealthy and exempting profits from the sale of stock issued by a taxpayer’s employer from state income tax.
1988: ConAgra joins with a partner to acquire Lamb Weston, a leading potato processor. ConAgra later comes to own the entire Lamb Weston operation, and it is the centerpiece of its commercial foods division serving restaurants and institutions. The first Healthy Choice frozen dinners are introduced.
1990: The new company headquarters in downtown Omaha opens, built on the site of the historic Jobbers Canyon warehouse district, where more than 20 buildings were demolished to make way for the new campus.
1990: ConAgra makes its largest acquisition to date, buying Beatrice Foods. The deal adds well-known brands such as Hunt’s tomatoes, La Choy Asian dinners and sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Wesson oil and Swiss Miss cocoa.
1992: Phil Fletcher is named chairman and chief executive officer, replacing Harper.
1997: Bruce Rohde is named chief executive officer and becomes chairman in 1998.
1998: ConAgra acquires more brands — Fleischmann’s, Parkay, Blue Bonnet, Egg Beaters, Slim Jim and Pemmican.
2000: ConAgra Inc. becomes ConAgra Foods Inc.
2002: ConAgra sells off meat, seafood and cheese businesses such as Butterball, Armour, Eckrich, Swissrose and Louis Kemp.
2004: ConAgra’s sales mix, 51% of which came from fresh meat and other commodities in 1998, continues to change, with more than 80% coming from branded packaged foods.
2005: Gary Rodkin is named CEO.
2012: The company acquires Bertolli, which makes Italian sauces and frozen dinners. Also joining the brand roster that year was P.F. Chang’s, a maker of frozen Chinese dinners.
2018: The company acquires a frozen breakfast and flatbread pocket sandwiches company, Sandwich Bros of Wisconsin.
2018: Conagra Brands divests Canadian Del Monte business.
2019: Conagra Brands announces a focus on innovation by offering contemporary flavors, new products, modern health attributes and convenience. The company adds to its plant-based lineup using pea and wheat protein; adds grain-free Healthy Choice power bowls with riced cauliflower; introduces Birds Eye Oven Roasters; expands Reddi-wip into a barista series; and launches Orville Redenbacher’s Microwave Popcorn made with only real ingredients.
2019: The company completes sale of Wesson Oil Brand to Richardson International.
2019: The company celebrates its 100th anniversary.
Sources: World-Herald archives, the company
1 of 9
Berkshire Hathaway
Fortune rank: No. 3 with revenue of $242.1 billion; down from No. 2 last year. First cracked Fortune list in 1989 at No. 205.
History: The holding company of large- and medium-sized firms and investments has grown largely from the singular wisdom of Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett. It started as an investment pool of family and friends in Omaha in the mid-1950s. In 1965, Buffett bought the textile company that gave Berkshire its name. (Ironically, he later called it his worst investment.) His philosophy of buying successful companies with firm niches and keeping leadership in place has achieved returns well in excess of the stock market. The move into insurance was key, as Buffett uses premium reserves available for investment to fund additional purchases. Forbes notes that Berkshire now generates nearly three-quarters of its revenue from its non-financial operating businesses. At 87, Buffett is the oldest CEO of a Fortune 500 company. The company has maintained its offices at Omaha’s Kiewit Plaza since 1962.
Fortunerank: No. 137 on revenue of $21.7 billion; down from No. 126 from last year.
History: Founded in 1955 as American Family Life Insurance by John Amos and his brothers Paul and Bill in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac pays benefits when people are sick or injured. It gained wider recognition starting in 2000 with a marketing campaign using a duck that announces its name. In 2002, Aflac moved its legal domicile to Nebraska for tax reasons and located a regional office in Omaha, although its main offices remain in Georgia.
Fortunerank: No. 141 on revenue of $21.2 billion; up from No. 143 last year. Listed each year since non-manufacturing companies were added to the list in 1995.
History: The company was created by the 1862 Pacific Railway Act, an act of Congress that called for construction of a transcontinental rail line from the Missouri River to the West Coast. The first track was laid out of Omaha in 1865, and U.P. grew into a national icon. Multiple mergers over 150 years helped U.P. amass the nation’s largest rail network, with operations in 23 western states and prime rail connections into Mexico. In 2004, the railroad opened a new 19-story headquarters downtown that serves about 2,900 of the company’s 42,000 employees.
Fortunerank: No. 313 on revenue of $9.5 billion; the same ranking as last year.
History: Founded in 1868 in Sacramento, California, as Pacific Mutual Life Insurance Co., the company’s life insurance, annuity and other financial products pay $2.3 billion in benefits each year. Although its main office is in Newport Beach, California, in 2004 Pacific Life moved its legal domicile to Nebraska for tax reasons and now has a regional office in Omaha’s Aksarben Village.
Fortunerank: No. 339 on revenue of $8.7 billion; down from No. 324 last year. Made its Fortune debut in 1991 and since 1998 has been listed every year but one. Is privately held but qualifies for the Fortune list because it publicly reports revenue.
History: Three sons of Peter Kiewit took over their father’s Omaha construction company, with the youngest, also named Peter, credited with turning it into one of the nation’s largest. The company took off while building military installations during World War II and the Cold War. It also built more miles of Interstate system than any other contractor, causing Fortune to dub Peter Kiewit “the Colossus of Roads.” Today, it is one of the largest employee-owned firms in the world and one of only a handful of construction companies big enough to take on billion-dollar projects.
Fortunerank: No. 337 on revenue of $8.7 billion; up from No. 342 last year. Made its debut in 1995, dropped off in 2006 and 2007, but solidly on the list since.
History: Got off to a humble start in 1909 as the Mutual Benefit Health and Accident Association, initially struggling to attract policyholders. Under the leadership of Creighton medical student C.C. Criss and later V.J. Skutt, it grew and by the 1950s had emerged as a leading health and accident insurer. The name was changed to Mutual of Omaha in 1962, and a year later it became a household name with sponsorship of the popular “Wild Kingdom” TV show. The company rebranded its familiar Native American head logo in 2001, expanded into banking in 2007, and renewed its commitment to its midtown Omaha headquarters by developing the mixed-use Midtown Crossing.
Fortunerank: No. 630 on revenue of $3.7 billion; up from No. 674 last year.
History: Founder Joe Ricketts saw an opportunity in 1975 when the Securities and Exchange Commission eliminated the practice of fixed brokerage commissions. Ricketts’ firm, First Omaha Securities Inc., began offering discounted commissions and helped usher in a new era of investing, coupled with technology that evolved from touch-tone phones to the Internet. Forty years later, TD Ameritrade has more than 11 million client accounts with more than $1.2 trillion in assets and custodial services for more than 6,000 independent registered investment advisers. Clients trade more than 940,000 times each day.
Fortunerank: No. 782 on revenue of $2.7 billion; up from No. 804 last year.
History: In 1946, Robert B. Daugherty spent nearly his life’s savings — $5,000 — to buy a small manufacturing company on a farm near Valley to build farm elevators. Years later, with the invention of center-pivot irrigation, Valmont found its niche. It then expanded into steel pipe and tubing manufacturing for irrigation systems and other industries. Through acquisitions and new construction, the company grew to be a global player in certain segments of the agriculture, communications and utilities markets. Today, Valmont’s worldwide operations are constantly looking for opportunities to expand its four business sectors: engineered support structures (steel and aluminum poles for traffic lights, street lighting, etc.); utility support structures (poles for electrical transmission lines, etc.); irrigation; and coatings (galvanization).
Fortunerank: No. 929 on revenue of $2.1 billion; up from No. 934 last year.
History: Clarence L. Werner founded Werner Enterprises Inc. in 1956 at age 19. It grew to become a premier transportation and logistics company with operations throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. The Omaha-based company is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, offering diverse services that include dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and local van; expedited; temperature-controlled; and flatbed. Werner also provides freight management, truck brokerage, intermodal and international services. International services are provided through subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.
