About 18,000 employees, including 550 in Chicago and 1,300 in Omaha, 700 in Council Bluffs and 60 in Lincoln.
Headquarters: Chicago
Facilities: About 50
Revenue: About $11 billion
President and CEO: Sean Connolly
Omaha-based member of the leadership team: Mindy Simon, senior vice president, chief information officer and global business and information services
Brands: Hunt’s, Healthy Choice, Reddi wip, Gardein, Vlasic, Chef Boyardee, Duncan Hines, Egg Beaters, Parkay, Ro*Tel, Orville Redenbacher’s, Slim Jim and more.
For a complete list: conagrabrands.com/brands
