About 18,000 employees, including 550 in Chicago and 1,300 in Omaha, 700 in Council Bluffs and 60 in Lincoln.

Headquarters: Chicago

Facilities: About 50

Revenue: About $11 billion

President and CEO: Sean Connolly

Omaha-based member of the leadership team: Mindy Simon, senior vice president, chief information officer and global business and information services

Brands: Hunt’s, Healthy Choice, Reddi wip, Gardein, Vlasic, Chef Boyardee, Duncan Hines, Egg Beaters, Parkay, Ro*Tel, Orville Redenbacher’s, Slim Jim and more.

For a complete list: conagrabrands.com/brands

