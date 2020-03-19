...LOCALLY REDUCED VISIBILITY DUE TO FOG...
LOCALLY REDUCED VISIBILITY OF LESS THAN HALF A MILE IS POSSIBLE AT
TIMES. THIS REDUCED VISIBILITY MAY MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT.
SLOW DOWN, USE LOW BEAMS, AND REMAIN ALERT FOR CHANGING
CONDITIONS, ESPECIALLY IN LOW LYING AREAS.
FOG SHOULD DISSIPATE BY 9 AM.
1 of 4
Joshua Perkes, the assistant vice president of talent management, and Tonya Eggspuehler, the general director of workforce resources business partners, take part in a meeting at Union Pacific with several remote employees via an online service Wednesday in Omaha.
Joshua Perkes, the assistant vice president of talent management, and Tonya Eggspuehler, the general director of workforce resources business partners, take part in a meeting at Union Pacific with several remote employees via an online service Wednesday in Omaha.
Joshua Perkes, the assistant vice president of talent management, and Tonya Eggspuehler, the general director of workforce resources business partners, take part in a meeting at Union Pacific with several remote employees via an online service Wednesday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Pacific employees take part in a digital meeting Wednesday in Omaha. It is one of several measures the company is using to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Joshua Perkes, the assistant vice president of talent management, and Tonya Eggspuehler, the general director of workforce resources business partners, take part in a meeting at Union Pacific with several remote employees via an online service Wednesday in Omaha.
Under call to distance people socially, Union Pacific is taking action, too, at one of Omaha’s largest office buildings.
Union Pacific Center will have some 2,000 employees working remotely, leaving fewer than 500 workers on site at U.P.’s downtown headquarters.
The office will close to the public Thursday.
Inside, employees are keeping socially distant, keeping meetings to no more than 10 people and holding virtual conferences, said Beth Whited, U.P.’s executive vice president and chief human resources officer. Among the signs posted with the Union Pacific logo: “REMEMBER Maintain 6 feet of social distancing.”
As the country shuts down and hunkers down to fight the coronavirus, the business of America also needs to keep moving in many quarters.
The order of the day is that weddings and funerals, day cares and schools, and bars and restaurants cancel, close or shrink to 10 or fewer people.
Yet businesses, offices and employers are specifically excluded from the restrictions — and often are urged to stay open. Even with an unprecedented shift to remote work, not every business can conduct its business from its employees’ homes.
Union Pacific is not only a major Omaha employer. It’s also a key transportation link in keeping America supplied and commerce running.
So it is taking measures at its downtown headquarters, the Harriman Dispatch Center and all along Union Pacific’s system.
“We have to keep running, and our employees take a lot of pride in that,” Whited said.
New public guidance continues to roll out as the pandemic spreads. Monday, the White House issued guidelines calling for people to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
“We are still expecting people to work,” Ricketts said.
It’s understandable that a lot of businesses can’t operate remotely, said Sandra Hobson, program director for the Nebraska Preparedness Partnership, which helps businesses prepare and respond to disasters.
Hobson said businesses should get as many employees as they can to work remotely. For the rest — even if that’s a larger number — employers can spread out work spaces to perhaps 10 feet, move people to side areas, even a lunchroom, and hold in-office conference calls instead of face-to-face meetings, she said.
Manufacturing plants can clean high-touch surfaces more frequently and have employees wear gloves or maybe masks, she said. Plus, the standard recommendations apply to everyone: Wash hands, use hand sanitizer, stay home if you’re sick.
But she acknowledged, “None of this stuff is foolproof. We’re playing it by ear.”
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Bellevue’s Beardmore Chevrolet and Beardmore Subaru are open seven days a week with 120 employees working a variety of shifts in three buildings, co-owner Brian Hamilton said.
At the car dealerships, handshakes are out. The morning sales meeting is handled through emails and one-on-one meetings. Employees also are urged to never use a bare hand on any vehicle or office door but to wipe down steering wheels and key fobs, Hamilton said.
At southeast Nebraska’s Endicott Clay Products in Jefferson County, the company needs employees on site at two main plants to manufacture bricks used around the country, said Ryan Parker, president and CEO.
About 275 of the company’s 300 employees work in production. But sales, marketing and finance staff can now work remotely, Parker said, and he authorized the sales team to purchase GoToMeeting online meeting software.
Elsewhere, the company is staggering break times, holding training programs in smaller groups and stopping delivery drivers from coming into the offices, Parker said.
Ordinarily, the plant might have 20 employees in an area, and now it is trying to rotate workers around to help avoid that, he said.
“It is very, very difficult,” Parker said.
Parker said Endicott has contingency plans, but he had hoped to never implement them.
“We’re now to the point we’re having to implement these things. It’s certainly a new time, and it’s evolving.”
1 of 24
A woman exits the St. Thomas Aquinas Church at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday. Although masses are canceled because of coronavirus concerns, people are still welcome to come in and pray if they feel inclined to do so.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
Workers at the Brazen Head Irish Pub had a room to themselves on St. Patrick’s Day. The Brazen Head had to turn people away after Gov. Pete Ricketts called Monday for public gatherings to be limited to 10 people. That recommendation became an order Wednesday in Douglas County.
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
A woman exits the St. Thomas Aquinas Church at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday. Although masses are canceled because of coronavirus concerns, people are still welcome to come in and pray if they feel inclined to do so.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Paddy McGown's Pub and Grill located at 4503 Center Street, was did not have the normal crowd it would on Saint Patrick's Day because of coronavirus concerns.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
A note grace the front of Yia-Yia's Pizza on St. Patrick's Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. Several bars and restaurants in Nebraska are temporarily closing because of coronavirus concerns.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers at the Brazen Head Irish Pub had a room to themselves on St. Patrick’s Day. The Brazen Head had to turn people away after Gov. Pete Ricketts called Monday for public gatherings to be limited to 10 people. That recommendation became an order Wednesday in Douglas County.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
JOE DEJKA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Parking spots were open for blocks in the Old Market on Monday as fears about the coronavirus kept people home.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Parking spots were open for blocks looking north on 14th Street from Douglas Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Parking spots were open for blocks looking west on Harney Street from 10th Street in the Old Market on Monday, March 16, 2020. Fears about the coronavirus have meant many people were staying home.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wahoo's Trey Scheef attempts a three-point basket in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman cleans a walkway near the Anderson Complex on the campus of Midland University on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The campus is currently closed due to coronavirus fears.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.