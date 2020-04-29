We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

When the nation fell hard into the Great Recession, Warren Buffett was a calm voice amid the storm, assuring jittery Americans that the country in the end would emerge as strong as ever.

Buffett has been largely quiet since the nation suddenly plunged into another economic crisis, this time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But his silence will end Saturday, when Buffett holds a most unusual, online-only annual meeting with his Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.

Shareholders and the wider world will be tuned in as the socially distanced Berkshire chairman weighs in on the future of the national and world economies — many probably hoping to again hear some soothing words from Omaha’s oracle.

“As he has said in the past, we have been through so much as a country this past couple hundred years,” said Paul Lountzis, principal in a Reading, Pennsylvania, investment firm that bets heavily on Berkshire stock. “This too shall pass. That’s how he looks at the world.”

Saturday also should provide a window into whether Buffett has taken advantage of the recent cratering of the stock market to do some bargain hunting with the firm’s massive cash reserves.

That could include buybacks of Berkshire’s own stock, which in recent weeks has been down as much as 30% from its previous high.

“I sure hope so,” said Edward Jones analyst James Shanahan, who is among those impatient with Buffett’s cautious approach to deploying capital in recent years. “He has a substantial amount of cash, and a lot of good companies were substantially cheaper, including his own.”

Buffett announced in early March that the annual “Woodstock of Capitalism” wouldn’t be held in Omaha this year because of concern about spread of COVID-19. The meeting in recent years has drawn as many as 30,000 Berkshire and Buffett fans from around the world.

“I’m depressed,” said Lountzis, who for the first time in three decades won’t be making his annual pilgrimage to Omaha. For Lountzis and many other longtime shareholders, the Omaha meeting is always a time for celebration and rejuvenation.

The business part of this year’s meeting will instead be livestreamed beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday on Yahoo’s website, with an abbreviated Q&A session featuring Buffett and Berkshire Vice Chairman Greg Abel.

Charlie Munger, Buffett’s right-hand man and the most senior Berkshire vice chairman, won’t be there, the 96-year-old apparently deciding not to travel from his home in California.

Since canceling the meeting, Buffett has had little to say on how he sees the economic environment, and some observers have taken notice.

On Feb. 24, as the first handful of cases were springing up around the country, he sat down with CNBC’s Becky Quick, one of his business journalists of choice, calling the pandemic “scary stuff.”

He did a subsequent March 10 interview with Yahoo Finance. Both of those appearances came well before the market hit bottom on March 23.

“It seems the kind of environment where you would expect Warren to be more visible, and disappointingly he wasn’t,” Shanahan said.

Lawrence Cunningham, a George Washington University professor who has written several books on Buffett, said he doesn’t fault the Berkshire founder for saying little.

He probably just didn’t want to address the issue until he had more confidence about where the economy is headed in the short term, Cunningham said. After professing his faith in the stock market during the fall of 2008, Buffett later regretted that he’d spoken out prematurely, as the market continued to suffer losses for months after that.

“Buffett learns from his mistakes and doesn’t want to repeat that one,” Cunningham said.

Nonetheless, Cunningham expects on Saturday to hear the kind of long-term bullishness on American prospects for which Buffett has been known.

“What is catastrophic today will be a memory tomorrow,” Cunningham said of Buffett’s view.

Come Saturday, analyst Shanahan is much less interested in what Buffett has to say about the broader economy than in what he’s done in recent months to deploy Berkshire’s considerable capital.

Indeed, a recurring theme of recent shareholders’ meetings has been how Berskhire will try to profit from its growing pile of cash, which stood at $128 billion at the end of last year.

Buffett has long lamented his recent inability to find another “elephant-sized” acquisition to add to the conglomerate he has built. He’s been unwilling to pay what he considers excessive prices. But price has certainly not been an object during this downturn.

Buffett notably took advantage of the Great Recession, profiting off cash loan deals he made to shore up wobbly companies, and acquiring BNSF Railway at what he considered an attractive price.

“Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful,” Buffett is known for saying.

But Munger, in a recent Wall Street Journal interview, noted that those same kinds of attractive cash deals don’t seem to be available in this downturn. Many companies appear to be turning to the federal government to shore up their cash positions.

“The phone is not ringing off the hook,” Munger told the paper.

Cunningham said he thinks that could still change.

“I suspect the tolerance for such government lifelines will naturally end,” he said. “When that ‘lender of last resort’ runs out, Berkshire will be a buyer of first choice.”

Shanahan is eager to see if Buffett has found some bargain-priced stocks or bought back Berkshire shares, a prospect that became a major theme at last year’s shareholders meeting.

Shanahan noted that Berkshire stock has recently traded publicly as low as 1.1 times its book value — a simple measure of assets minus liabilities. That compares with the five-year average of 1.4 times book.

It seems the price is right. As an analyst, Shanahan is rating Berkshire shares a “buy” — and he hopes Buffett has been, too.

“It’s definitely in the wheelhouse for buybacks,” he said.

Whatever business Buffett has done in recent months, longtime shareholder Lountzis said he trusts that Buffett has had good reasons for doing it.

More than anything, he just hopes Buffett and Munger take care of themselves so that everyone can get back together in Omaha next year.

He said he totally understands Munger’s decision not to travel this year during a pandemic.

“At 96, he shouldn’t be — and neither should Warren,” he said. “This is just a very, very scary time.”