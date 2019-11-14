Omaha investor Warren Buffett’s company has added new investments in luxury retailer RH as well as Occidental Petroleum while trimming its Wells Fargo holdings.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. filed a quarterly update on its U.S. stock portfolio with regulators on Thursday. The filing shows what Buffett’s company held on Sept. 30.
Berkshire picked up 1.2 million shares of specialty home furnishings retailer RH during the third quarter and acquired nearly 7.5 million shares of Occidental Petroleum as part of helping finance Occidental’s acquisition of Anadarko. Berkshire invested $10 billion in the Occidental deal during the quarter.
Berkshire reduced its stake in Wells Fargo to 378.4 million shares from 409.8 million. In the past, Buffett has sold some Wells Fargo stock to keep Berkshire’s stake below 10%, even after the bank’s stock repurchases.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Investors follow what Berkshire buys and sells closely because of Buffett’s successful track record. Berkshire officials don’t generally comment on these quarterly filings.
The quarterly filings don’t make clear who made all the investments. Buffett handles the biggest investments in Berkshire’s portfolio, such as Coca-Cola, Apple and Wells Fargo. He has said that investments of less than $1 billion are likely to be the work of Berkshire’s two other investment managers.
Berkshire also trimmed its Apple holdings during the quarter, although the iPhone maker remained Buffett’s biggest single investment at 248.8 million shares. Previously, Berkshire owned 249.6 million Apple shares.
Buffett’s firm also reduced its stake in refiner Phillips 66 to 5.2 million shares from 5.55 million.
The Omaha World-Herald is owned by Berkshire Hathaway.
1 of 28
Warren and Susan Buffett at their home at 5202 Underwood Ave. in 1956. The family was “back in Omaha and ready for a picnic,” The World-Herald reported. Susie was 2½, and Howard was 17 months.
Bill Gates says Warren Buffett has basically stuck to eating what he liked when he was 6 years old. He mostly eats hamburgers, ice cream, and Coke. Here, two of the world's richest men are about to get some burgers and fries during a 1995 visit to McDonald's in Hong Kong. Said Gates of Buffett: "Always thrifty, Warren paid with coupons."
Warren Buffet collects his chips after winning a hand next to Joe Moglia, CEO of TD Ameritrade, during the Omega/Casino Royale Texas Hold 'Em Tournament as part of the Borsheims grand re-opening in 2006.
David Rubenstein, president of the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., gives Buffett a jacket from his high school alma mater, Woodrow Wilson High School, with the "47" on the sleeve for Buffett's graduation class of 1947. Buffett's response: "Go, Tigers!" That's the name of the Wilson High mascot.
Photos: 30 images of Warren Buffett through the years
The Oracle of Omaha has been in the news for the past 60 years. Photos of Buffett from 1956 through 2017.
1 of 28
Warren and Susan Buffett at their home at 5202 Underwood Ave. in 1956. The family was “back in Omaha and ready for a picnic,” The World-Herald reported. Susie was 2½, and Howard was 17 months.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett in 1966.
From left: Bill Scott, Warren Buffett and John Harding in May 1966.
THE WORLD-HERALD
In 1969, Warren Buffett was a vice president of Omaha's Boys Club. Here, member Spencer McGruder gives the president's gavel to C. Clifton Nelson as Buffett looks on.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett in the mid 1970s.
Warren Buffett and Rose Blumkin announce the partnership between Nebraska Furniture Mart and Berkshire Hathaway in September 1983. They are seated in the carpet department of the Mart.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett at his Kiewit Plaza office in 1982.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett was featured on the cover of Fortune Magazine in April 1988.
Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger take questions from shareholders after Berkshire's annual meeting in April 1989.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett checks out the Coca-cola at the Berkshire meeting in April 1989.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett and Dick Denton play bridge in 1990 at the Omaha Bridge Studio.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Leila Buffett, then 88, talks with her son Warren Buffett before the company's annual meeting in 1992. At center is Charles Higgins, president of See's Candy.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett tosses out a pitch before the start of the Omaha Royals' home opener at Rosenblatt Stadium on April 11, 2003. Buffett's jersey was retired before the game.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett drinks a Coke at the First National Bank Building in 1992.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett guest starred on an episode of "All My Children" in 1993. Here he has a scene with Jill Larson as Opal Cortlandt.
Warren Buffett at his Berkshire office at Kiewit Plaza in 1993. He'd placed his hands and feet in cement for a fundraiser for the Omaha Community Playhouse.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett winds up to throw out the first pitch at an Omaha Royals/Buffalo game in April 1995.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett drives himself away from a Berkshire Hathaway meeting at the Holiday Inn in 1996.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A photographer captures Warren Buffett on the sidelines of the Texas/Nebraska game in October 1998 for a Fortune Magazine feature.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Bill Gates says Warren Buffett has basically stuck to eating what he liked when he was 6 years old. He mostly eats hamburgers, ice cream, and Coke. Here, two of the world's richest men are about to get some burgers and fries during a 1995 visit to McDonald's in Hong Kong. Said Gates of Buffett: "Always thrifty, Warren paid with coupons."
Warren Buffett and Bill Gates play a hand of bridge for the press before the start of a bridge tournament at the Omaha Bridge Studio in 2004.
JEFF BEIERMANN
Warren Buffet collects his chips after winning a hand next to Joe Moglia, CEO of TD Ameritrade, during the Omega/Casino Royale Texas Hold 'Em Tournament as part of the Borsheims grand re-opening in 2006.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett eats a Dilly Bar and talks with reporters at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway exhibit during the 2011 Berkshire meeting.
THE WORLD-HERALD
David Rubenstein, president of the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., gives Buffett a jacket from his high school alma mater, Woodrow Wilson High School, with the "47" on the sleeve for Buffett's graduation class of 1947. Buffett's response: "Go, Tigers!" That's the name of the Wilson High mascot.
Warren Buffett breaks out a giant paddle while playing against Olympian Ariel Hsing during several rounds of ping pong at Regency Court in Omaha on May 6, 2012.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett plays cards during a Berkshire Hathaway event at Regency Court on May 1, 2016.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett takes a swig of a Cherry Coke before participating in the newspaper toss at the 2017 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Warren Buffett poses with a large image of himself at UNO's Mammel Hall in 2013.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Get the latest development, jobs and retail news, delivered straight to your inbox every day.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.