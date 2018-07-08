Fun with arithmetic:
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s stock price has flattened out in recent months, down 14 percent from the all-time high closing price for Class A shares of $325,900 in February.
The dip probably has something to do with the general stock market, trade tariffs, immigration issues, interest rates, investor uncertainty and so forth. Berkshire has tracked the overall market fairly closely in recent years, although slipping a bit behind the Standard & Poor’s index of 500 stocks since May.
Class A shares finished the past week’s trading at $283,700 per share. Class B shares, more affordable at $187.56, follow the same price trend because each Class A share can be converted into 1,500 Class B shares.
Once Warren Buffett gained control of Berkshire in 1965, it took 41 years for the share price to reach $100,000, in December 2006. Doubling to $200,000 took another eight years, in June 2014. Berkshire’s closing price passed $300,000, another 50 percent increase, on Jan. 4 this year, not counting a midday trade of $300,300 on Dec. 18, 2017.
To reach $400,000, Berkshire’s stock price would have to grow by one-third. The price grew one-third between Nov. 9, 2016, and January this year, so at the same rate of increase, Berkshire’s price would hit $400,000 sometime in September 2019.
Of course, stock prices don’t work like arithmetic, where 1+1=2 every time. If you could calculate the trajectory of stock prices with that sort of precision, what would be the fun of investing in the stock market?
Buffett-backed group promotes rural feminist leadership
Iowa, South Dakota and nine other states will be part of an effort to build rural feminist leadership under a four-year, $1.8 million grant from the NoVo Foundation, which is run by Buffett’s son Peter and Peter’s wife, Jennifer.
NoVo, which is funded by annual contributions from Warren Buffett, said the Rural Women’s Collaborative will be run by the People’s Action Institute.
Subtitled Uniting Across Race and Place for Racial and Economic Justice, the project is to “radically shift the worldview about what’s possible in rural America by building the feminist leadership of rural women and promoting values of inclusion in communal life, interdependence, care for the elderly, love of earth and humanity, dignity of all work, and protection of the vulnerable.”
NoVo said the project “was developed in direct response to recent social, economic and political realities, such as the decline of jobs, infrastructure and public services in rural and small-town America; women in rural communities are most affected by these crises, and reactionary forces have used these trends to consolidate power, advance racist and misogynist narratives, and erode public confidence in the power of government to work for the common good.”
The grant comes from NoVo’s Radical Hope Fund, which recently announced $34 million in funding for 18 other projects in the United States and abroad.
The other states in the rural project are Alabama, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Could nurse practitioners be part of health initiative's plan?
Health Initiative Watch, within Warren Watch:
Offers to help Dr. Atul Gawande start that new health care initiative are already well into the thousands.
You’ll recall that Buffett, along with CEOs Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase, announced their plans in January and two weeks ago hired Gawande, a Harvard physician and author, to head up a new venture aimed at cutting costs and boosting the quality of health care, first for their companies but eventually for everyone.
I’ve forwarded contact information for a dozen or so people who read our stories about the CEOs’ plans and have helpful ideas. Multiply that by the number of news stories on the topic nationwide.
One such interested person is Cathy Phillips, a psychiatric nurse practitioner from Hastings, Nebraska, who believes advanced nursing professionals can help meet those health care goals.
“I’m a small-town Nebraska girl, but I do have an idea that could be useful,” Phillips said. “I think nurse practitioners have to be at the table if we want to look at all the viable options to provide high-quality, accessible, cost-effective care. The data support them.”
Giving nurse practitioners full authority as medical providers can be a touchy subject with medical doctors, she said, some of whom may be trying to protect their patient turf. But Gawande’s willingness to challenge entrenched systems apparently helped win him the job.
“If we’re truly going to think outside the box, then let’s consider what is sort of outside the box but becoming more mainstream,” Phillips said. “Let’s use nurse practitioners as first-line, primary medical providers. It’s certainly worth considering if this is going to be some kind of forward-thinking model for the rest of the country to look at.”
The Omaha World-Herald is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
(1) comment
It's a little tougher to maintain an upward trajectory when you no longer have ownership in the White House.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.