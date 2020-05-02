On the day of a most unusual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting, Warren Buffett’s company posted mixed first-quarter earnings, spoke frequently of the impact of COVID-19, showed little in the way of stock buybacks and reported a growing pile of cash.
According to reports issued by the conglomerate Saturday morning, earnings by Berkshire’s operating companies actually were up 5.6 percent over the first quarter a year ago — $5.9 billion compared to $5.6 billion — despite huge disruptions to the economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the pandemic’s blow to the stock market also led to some $55 billion in unrealized losses to the company’s large portfolio of stock holdings.
In the end, it led to net earnings of -$30,652 for A shares, down from $13,209 a year ago. B shares earnings were -$20.44, down from $8.81 the previous year.
Just looking at the increased operating earnings the company posted, that translates into increased earnings per share of $3,618 for A shares and $2.42 for B shares. Berkshire chairman Buffett has long preached that operating earnings, not the ups and downs of the market, are the proper way to evaluate Berkshire’s performance.
Saturday’s reports frequently mentioned the impact the novel coronavirus is having on the company’s earnings and how the company is responding to it.
It said that prior to the middle of March, many of its operating businesses were experiencing comparative revenue and earnings increases over the previous year.
But as efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic accelerated in the second half of March and continued through April, most businesses were negatively affected, “with the effects to date ranging from relatively minor to severe.”
“Several of our businesses deemed essential have continued to operate, including our railroad, utilities and energy, insurance and certain of our manufacturing, distribution and service businesses,” the company said.
“However, revenues of these businesses have slowed considerably in April. Other businesses, including several of our retailing businesses and certain manufacturing and service businesses are being severely impacted due to closures of facilities where crowds can gather, such as retail stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues.”
The company said in response it has taken steps to protect employees. And it has also taken actions to protect against economic losses and preserve liquidity, including employee furloughs, wage and salary reductions and capital spending reductions.
“While we believe that these necessary actions are temporary, we cannot reliably predict when business activities at our numerous and diverse operations will normalize,” it said. “We also cannot predict how these events will alter the future consumption patterns of consumers and businesses we serve.”
The company's BNSF Railway reported revenues that were down 6 percent over the previous year, largely due to reduced traffic caused by coronavirus disruptions on trade and sales. It said the railroad's reduced shipping volume due to COVID-19 was partially offset by productivity increases that reduced operating costs.
The company said the volume decreases were first driven by lower international trade volumes due to the pandemic. Volumes further fell late in the quarter in the domestic trade and automotive segments as COVID-19’s impact to American consumers intensified.
The pandemic continues to “rapidly evolve” and will surely impact the railroad’s operations in the future, but the environment is so uncertain that can’t be predicted, the company said.
Overall, the company's railroad, utilities and energy companies showed reduced earnings of $1.75 billion, down from $1.86 billion.
Berkshire's all-important insurance operations posted first-quarter earnings of $363 million compared to $389 million one year earlier.
The company has said its GEICO auto insurance unit has been issuing credits to drivers due to reduced driving caused by the national coronavirus lockdown.
Berkshire said its underwriting results for the first quarter were negatively affected by estimated losses and costs associated with the pandemic, including estimated provisions uncollectible premiums and increased operating costs needed to maintain customer service levels.
The company said there were also about $230 million in losses and loss adjustments due to COVID-19 claims. There could also be future impacts due to the pandemic that can’t be estimated at this time, it said.
Investment gains from insurance were $1.39 billion, up from $1.24 billion the previous year.
Berkshire went into the year showing $128 billion in available cash, and shareholders have been waiting to see how Buffett is planning to deploy that capital, including in possible stock buybacks. That could be particularly attractive given the company’s stock price has been down as much as 30 percent in the past quarter.
However, the reports again showed minimal buyback activity.
During the first quarter of 2020, net stock purchases totaled $1.8 billion and the company repurchased only $1.6 billion in stock. In addition, based on company disclosures, there have been no buybacks through the first few weeks of the second quarter.
Berkshire’s cash pile grew another $9 billion to $137 billion. That represents more than 30 percent of the company’s current stock capitalization.
“This is a somewhat disappointing result, in my view,” said James Shanahan, who analyzes Berkshire for Edward Jones. “I was hopeful that we would observe more investment and buyback activity this quarter. I can only conclude that he is being patient and disciplined.”
Of course, patience, discipline and looking at the long-term are always what Buffett preaches.
Accounting rules since 2018 have required Berkshire to include changes in unrealized gains and losses on its equity investments as a component of gains and losses on earnings statements.
Berkshire chairman Buffett has criticized the inclusion of such gains and losses as meaningless and delivering misleading earnings results to investors. It would only become a true loss if the company were to sell the securities at their current price.
Buffett in February expressed his distaste for the 2018 accounting change again in his annual letter to shareholders, urging investors to look to the long-term in assessing the company’s performance.
“Our advising that in no way diminishes the importance of these investments to Berkshire,” Buffett wrote. “Over time, Charlie and I expect our equity holdings — as a group — to deliver major gains, albeit in an unpredictable and highly irregular manner.”
A press release accompanying the first quarter results Saturday repeated the criticism.
During the quarter, the company reported $965 million in gains on securities that it actually did sell. That was up from $392 million in the first quarter the previous year.
Later Saturday, Buffett was scheduled to appear before shareholders in an online only meeting, as the annual gathering for Omaha had to be scrapped due to concern of spreading the coronavirus.
The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. and will be streamed on the Yahoo website.
