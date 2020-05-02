On the day of a most unusual Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, the company posted first-quarter earnings results that carried mixed results for its shareholders.
According to reports issued by Warren Buffett's conglomerate Saturday morning, earnings by Berkshire’s operating companies actually were up 5.6 percent over the first quarter a year ago — $5.9 billion compared to $5.6 billion — despite huge disruptions to the economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the pandemic’s blow to the stock market also led to some $55 billion in unrealized losses to the company’s large portfolio of stock holdings.
In the end, it led to net earnings of -$30,652 for A shares, down from $13,209 a year ago. B shares earnings were -$20.44, down from $8.81 the previous year.
Accounting rules since 2018 have required Berkshire to include changes in unrealized gains and losses on its equity investments as a component of gains and losses on earnings statements.
Berkshire chairman Buffett has criticized the inclusion of such gains and losses as meaningless and delivering misleading earnings results to investors. It would only become a true loss if the company were to sell the securities at their current price.
Buffett in February expressed his distaste for the 2018 accounting change again in his annual letter to shareholders, urging investors to look to the long-term in assessing the company’s performance.
“Our advising that in no way diminishes the importance of these investments to Berkshire,” Buffett wrote. “Over time, Charlie and I expect our equity holdings — as a group — to deliver major gains, albeit in an unpredictable and highly irregular manner.”
Just looking at the increased operating earnings the company posted, that translates into increased earnings per share of $3,618 for A shares and $2.42 for B shares.
A press release accompanying the first quarter results Saturday repeated the criticism.
During the quarter, the company reported $965 million in gains on securities that it actually did sell. That was up from $392 million in the first quarter the previous year.
Berkshire's all-important insurance operations posted first-quarter earnings of $363 million compared to $389 million one year earlier.
The company has said its GEICO auto insurance unit has been issuing credits to drivers due to reduced driving caused by the national coronavirus lockdown.
Investment gains from insurance were $1.39 billion, up from $1.24 billion the previous year.
The company's railroad, utilities and energy companies also showed reduced earnings of $1.75 billion, down from $1.86 billion.
The company's BNSF Railway reported revenues that were down 6 percent over the previous year, no doubt largely due to reduced traffic caused by coronavirus disruptions on trade and sales.
It said the railroad's reduced shipping volume due to COVID-19 was partially offset by productivity increases that reduced operating costs.
The company addressed the impact of COVID-19 on all of its operations in its filing. It said that prior to the middle of March, many of its operating businesses were experiencing comparative revenue and earnings increases over the previous year.
However, as efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic accelerated in the second half of March and continued through April, most businesses were negatively affected, “with the effects to date ranging from relatively minor to severe.”
“Several of our businesses deemed essential have continued to operate, including our railroad, utilities and energy, insurance and certain of our manufacturing, distribution and service businesses,” the company said.
“However, revenues of these businesses have slowed considerably in April. Other businesses, including several of our retailing businesses and certain manufacturing and service businesses are being severely impacted due to closures of facilities where crowds can gather, such as retail stores, restaurants, and entertainment venues.”
The company said in response it has taken steps to protect employees. And it has also taken actions to protect against economic losses and preserve liquidity, including employee furloughs, wage and salary reductions and capital spending reductions.
“While we believe that these necessary actions are temporary, we cannot reliably predict when business activities at our numerous and diverse operations will normalize,” it said. “We also cannot predict how these events will alter the future consumption patterns of consumers and businesses we serve.”
Later Saturday, Buffett was scheduled to appear before shareholders in an online only meeting, as the annual gathering for Omaha had to be scrapped due to concern of spreading the coronavirus.
The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. and will be streamed on the Yahoo website.
