Let’s see what Warren Buffett has to say about newspapers.
The latest comments were part of an announcement last week, which took this newsroom by surprise, that Lee Enterprises of Davenport, Iowa, would take over management of The World-Herald and other papers that have been assembled into the BH Media Group.
This small part of Berkshire Hathaway has 30 daily print and digital newspapers, 47 weeklies and 32 other print products. Lee’s supervision starts Monday, although its executives already have been in Omaha meeting with BH folks.
“I love our newspapers and am passionate about the vital role they serve in our communities,” Buffett said in a statement announcing the Lee agreement. He praised Lee’s financial success and its newspapers for “faithfully fulfilling its public trust as an indispensable source for local news, information and advertising.”
At Berkshire’s May meeting of shareholders, Buffett said that while the newspaper group is not financially significant to the larger corporation, “the significance to society is enormous.”
He also said he hadn’t anticipated how quickly newspaper circulation would decline and a lack of success in raising money from digital newspaper products, adding, “It’s difficult to see how the print product survives over time. ... I wish I had a better answer for you, but I don’t.”
And stepping back to Nov. 30, 2011, Buffett came to a meeting of World-Herald shareholders to say that Berkshire would buy his hometown newspaper. While writing a World-Herald book about Buffett and his Omaha connections, I watched a video of that meeting and took notes.
“A lot has changed in the last 20 years, but one thing that hasn’t changed for you, and certainly for me, is that we both love newspapers,” he said that day. “I grew up with The World-Herald. ... The newspaper was really the center of activity at the Buffett household for as long as I could remember. ... It’s been a lot of fun for me, always, to work around newspapers. ...
“I’m most comfortable, actually, with a real, honest-to-God newspaper in my hand.”
If newspapers are to have a “decent future,” he said, they need to solve the challenges brought by electronic news. “There’s still a lot of things a newspaper can do far better than any other medium” and result in a sustainable economic model.
“So I’m proud to be here today to make you the promise that nobody loves newspapers more than I do, and nobody likes this community better,” he said. “... There is not a better place, as far as I’m concerned, to live or raise a family.
“And I think a newspaper can contribute to that well-being that the community enjoys over time. So I think that the combination of newspapers and Nebraska and Omaha, particularly, was just a little too much for me to pass up.”
Making the newspaper part of Berkshire was intended to give it as permanent a home as possible, he said. “The World-Herald, in a sense, is a more important institution to Omaha, Nebraska, than Berkshire Hathaway is.”
But newspapers can’t continue giving their product away, Buffett said. “It’s still an enormously useful product to a great many people. I think the problems are solvable, although not solvable to the degree that you restore the good old days.
“From what I see, I think that The World-Herald will earn a reasonable return on the kinds of money we’re laying out for it, but it doesn’t have a comparable future economically to certain other businesses we have, but so be it.” Buffett paid $200 million for the newspaper, including its debt Berkshire assumed, in 2011.
If some newspapers find ways to make electronic news pay, he said, “we can copy anything that makes sense. ... I wouldn’t do this if I thought it were doomed to some kind of extinction in five or 10 years.”
People who read newspapers, he said, “can’t find any remotely comparable source of information that’s going to give them the depth and the insights that can be done through the paper.”
Museum to tell of Buffett's time in Nebraska National Guard
It’s been reported that Buffett was a pay clerk — what else? — when he was a member of the Nebraska National Guard back in the 1950s, but you’ll get another story at a new display at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward.
Buffett recalls his service years fondly, said Chuck Matzke, a fundraiser for the museum, and gave an account recently of the Guard’s practice of having its members catch their trains after midnight to go to their training and service sessions.
The idea, Buffett said, was to save money by avoiding a day’s pay per person.
The new exhibit, called “I Am the Guard,” will be dedicated at 9 a.m. July 4, which is Wednesday.
The museum also is raising money for a more ambitious exhibit depicting the role of Nebraskans during World War II’s liberation of St. Lo, a critical battle in France in 1944. The latest information shows that 46 Nebraskans were killed in the battle, which helped turn the tide of the Allies’ invasion of Europe.
Name of health care initiative head's lab is Greek to us
Buffett joined forces with CEOs Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase to hire Harvard doctor and writer Atul Gawande to head their health care initiative, with the goal of improving quality, reducing costs and solving other problems.
If that sounds tricky, consider the name of Gawande’s Ariadne Labs, which the Boston Globe calls a testing ground for his ideas on improving health care.
Of course you might know that in Greek mythology, Ariadne fell in love with Theseus, who was imprisoned in the Labyrinth, which Wikipedia says was “an elaborate, confusing structure” designed to imprison the Minotaur. Ariadne, using a thread or, in some versions, a trail of jewels, helped Theseus escape from the maze after killing the Minotaur.
We suppose there’s something about labyrinths, threads, jewels and monsters that applies to health care, but we’re not sure.
I found the comments by Warren Buffet to
be very interesting. Like Mr. Buffet I appreciate
newspapers as well. They provide substance to
a community by following stories that are important.
Rafio & TV give you sound bites. The Woold-Herald
gives you background. This is very important to
the credibility of a story. Bill Gaughan - Omaha
The Omaha World Herald is "MY" Hometown Newspaper!
Why can't the OWH, and other newspapers, solve the digital advertising issue? Other websites have done it. When I check my email on cox.net there are advertisements on the right side of the page. I have clicked on many of them. That generates revenue for the source website. This business model has been in place for 2 decades. I check out local TV news station websites. They have links to grocery store weekly advertisements. I love the OWH, but a change in mindset is long overdue. Relevant and quality content will bring in viewership. Have advertisement links on one side of the web page. People will click on those ads, and the OWH will generate revenue. Sounds simple to me. What am I missing?
