One of Warren Buffett’s youngest advisers to rise in the Berkshire Hathaway ranks is taking that experience to launch an investment company of her own.
Raised on a Kansas farm, Tracy Britt Cool, now 35, met the Oracle of Omaha in his hometown after she and her college women’s investor club had arranged to get together during the annual stockholders extravaganza.
Buffett would hire the Harvard Business School graduate when she was 25 to be his financial assistant at the conglomerate’s Omaha headquarters.
When she married Omaha attorney Scott Cool in 2013, the Berkshire boss stepped in for her deceased father and walked her down the aisle.
Though rare for a high-level Berkshire executive to move on, Cool, currently chief executive of Berkshire’s Pampered Chef, said she planned to start building her own investment empire.
Her focus, according to a press release, is to use her experience from Berkshire Hathaway “as a value investor and an entrepreneurial-minded operator” to buy and grow companies too small to grab the interest of Berkshire, the $500 billion conglomerate that ranks No. 4 on the Fortune 500 list.
“While it has been a difficult decision to leave such an amazing and well-respected company, it has been an honor and a privilege to work with Warren Buffett, as well as many accomplished colleagues,” Cool said in a press release. She declined an interview request by The World-Herald.
In March, she’s set to leave the Pampered Chef top spot she’s held for five years. The subsidiary’s chief operating officer, Andrew Treanor, is to replace Cool.
In the 10 years she’s been with Berkshire, Cool has held a variety of roles, including financial assistant to Buffett and chairman of Berkshire’s Benjamin Moore, Oriental Trading Co., Larson-Juhl and Johns Manville companies. She’s also been a board member of Kraft Heinz since 2013 but plans to leave in the fist quarter of 2020.
Speculation had even surfaced as to whether Cool might someday succeed Buffett as Berkshire’s CEO. Buffett quelled that, but did refer to Cool as part of his “T’s” — a deputy tier that also includes top aides Todd Combs and Ted Weschler.
Buffett told the Wall Street Journal he understood Cool’s decision because he also left a job he loved — at the investment firm of his mentor, Benjamin Graham — to work for himself in 1956.
1 of 72
Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and Bill Gates, right, Microsoft co-founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, play bridge during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts on Sunday.
Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway plays bridge against Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts on Sunday.
People look on as Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and Bill Gates, Microsoft founder and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, play bridge alongside master bridge players Bob Hamman and Sharon Osberg during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts on Sunday.
Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and Bill Gates, Microsoft founder and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation play bridge alongside master bridge players Bob Hamman and Sharon Osberg during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts on Sunday.
Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, plays bridge against Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts on Sunday.
Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and Bill Gates, right, Microsoft founder and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, play bridge during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts on Sunday.
Dale Arden Chong of Los Angeles tries on a necklace alongside her mother Sandra Chong of Omaha, as sales professional Nicole Konen looks on during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts in Omaha on Sunday.
Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and Bill Gates, right, Microsoft founder and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, play the card game bridge during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts in Omaha on Sunday.
People look on as Bill Gates, Microsoft founder and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, plays the card game, bridge alongside master bridge players Bob Hamman and Sharon Osberg during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts in Omaha on Sunday.
Locklynn Browning, 3, Ashley Browning, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Chelsea Westerman, of Aberdeen, South Dakota look at jewelry during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts in Omaha on Sunday.
Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and Bill Gates, right, Microsoft founder and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, play the card game bridge during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts in Omaha on Sunday.
Belinda Jiang, of Omaha, poses with a cardboard cutout of Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and Vice Chair Charlie Munger during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts in Omaha on Sunday.
Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and Bill Gates, right, Microsoft founder and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, play the card game bridge during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts in Omaha on Sunday.
People look on as Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, and Bill Gates, Microsoft founder and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, play the card game, bridge alongside master bridge players Bob Hamman and Sharon Osberg during the shareholder shopping day at Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts in Omaha on Sunday.
Ray Renk of San Francisco, California, holds his daughter Kennedy, 8, alongside his son Benjamin, 10, while sporting personalized suits and watching Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, walk the convention floor during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
With a Dairy Queen creamsicle bar in hand Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, exits the convention floor during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is flanked by members of the media while walking the convention floor during the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting at the CHI Health Center on Saturday.
Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is flanked by members of the media while walking the convention floor during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Ma Qianli of China, takes a selfie with a mannequin of Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Brennan Cruse assists Mikayla Erdelsky, both of Ottawa, Canada, with a better view of Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, who was walking the convention floor during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
A shareholder zooms in on their cell phone while taking a video of Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, walking the convention floor during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, walks the convention floor during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Andy Serwer the VP and Editor in Chief of Yahoo Finance stands on a trash can to get a better vantage point of Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, who was walking the convention floor during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Vice Chair of Berkshire Hathaway, Charlie Munger, left, checks his watch while awaiting the start of the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Benjamin Renk, 10, and his father Ray Renk, of San Francisco, California, sport personalized suits while watching Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, walk the convention floor during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, walks the convention floor during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, walks the convention floor during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Ray Renk of San Francisco, California, holds his daughter Kennedy, 8, alongside his son Benjamin, 10, while sporting personalized suits and watching Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, walk the convention floor during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Kim Seong Cheol, 12, center, of South Korea, samples the FlightSafety Mixed Reality Flight during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Shareholders Charlotte Beardmore, of Gretna, and Dwight Derry of Omaha, color a spot of their choice at the Benjamin Moore & Co. booth during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
People wait in line to shop at the Fruit of the Loom booth which showcased their designs during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Ajay Punia, 4, of Danville, California, watches toy trains pass by at the BNSF Railway booth during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Shareholder Glenn Barker, of Corinth, Mississippi, uses the phone alongside a Warren Buffett display at the Benjamin Moore & Co. booth during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
People explore the convention center while walking past signage of Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, at the Benjamin Moore & Co. booth during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Jan Eisenschmid of Germany shares a high five with the Geico Gecko before posing together for a photo as Berkshire Hathaway shareholders take advantage of Shareholder Shopping Day in the exhibit hall of the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Both the Geico Gecko and Marlene Owens of Morro Bay, California are wearing smiles as Marlene stands in the checkout line at the Geico store during Shareholder Shopping Day in the exhibit hall of the CHI Health Center in Omaha
Michael Gawley, 4, enjoys a chocolate chip cookie from atop the shoulders of his father, John Gawley of Ralston, Nebraska as Berkshire Hathaway shareholders take advantage of Shareholder Shopping Day in the exhibit hall of the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Heather Mason of Park City, Utah tries on some new footwear in the Justin Boots booth as Berkshire Hathaway shareholders take advantage of Shareholder Shopping Day in the exhibit hall of the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Dairy Queen treats all around for Mary Herrington of Bellevue, Nebraska and her two children Lydia Herrington, 2, and A.J. Herrington, 6, during Berkshire Hathaway's Shareholder Shopping Day in the exhibit hall of the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday.
Tuned in to their smartphones below an image of Warren Buffett on display in the Bookworm booth, are from left, Bok Ai Ong of Singapore, Jan Moore of Calgary Alberta Canada and Jack Johnston of Dayton, Ohio during Berkshire Hathaway's Shareholder Shopping Day in the exhibit hall of the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Friday.
The annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting comes to Omaha once again.
