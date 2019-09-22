One of Warren Buffett’s youngest advisers to rise in the Berkshire Hathaway ranks is taking that experience to launch an investment company of her own.

Raised on a Kansas farm, Tracy Britt Cool, now 35, met the Oracle of Omaha in his hometown after she and her college women’s investor club had arranged to get together during the annual stockholders extravaganza.

Buffett would hire the Harvard Business School graduate when she was 25 to be his financial assistant at the conglomerate’s Omaha headquarters.

When she married Omaha attorney Scott Cool in 2013, the Berkshire boss stepped in for her deceased father and walked her down the aisle.

Though rare for a high-level Berkshire executive to move on, Cool, currently chief executive of Berkshire’s Pampered Chef, said she planned to start building her own investment empire.

Her focus, according to a press release, is to use her experience from Berkshire Hathaway “as a value investor and an entrepreneurial-minded operator” to buy and grow companies too small to grab the interest of Berkshire, the $500 billion conglomerate that ranks No. 4 on the Fortune 500 list.

“While it has been a difficult decision to leave such an amazing and well-respected company, it has been an honor and a privilege to work with Warren Buffett, as well as many accomplished colleagues,” Cool said in a press release. She declined an interview request by The World-Herald.

In March, she’s set to leave the Pampered Chef top spot she’s held for five years. The subsidiary’s chief operating officer, Andrew Treanor, is to replace Cool.

In the 10 years she’s been with Berkshire, Cool has held a variety of roles, including financial assistant to Buffett and chairman of Berkshire’s Benjamin Moore, Oriental Trading Co., Larson-Juhl and Johns Manville companies. She’s also been a board member of Kraft Heinz since 2013 but plans to leave in the fist quarter of 2020.

Speculation had even surfaced as to whether Cool might someday succeed Buffett as Berkshire’s CEO. Buffett quelled that, but did refer to Cool as part of his “T’s” — a deputy tier that also includes top aides Todd Combs and Ted Weschler.

Buffett told the Wall Street Journal he understood Cool’s decision because he also left a job he loved — at the investment firm of his mentor, Benjamin Graham — to work for himself in 1956.

