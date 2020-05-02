We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Warren Buffett had a simple message as he spoke to an economically anxious world from an empty, cavernous arena in Omaha: Nothing can stop America, not even the disruptive coronavirus pandemic.

“We have faced tougher problems, and the American miracle, the American magic, has always prevailed,” Buffett said during a unique virtual meeting with his shareholders Saturday. “And it will do so again.”

But while Berkshire Hathaway’s chairman showed his trademark bullishness on the long-term prospects of America and its markets, he was not ready to predict when the economy will emerge from its pandemic-induced lockdown. He called the range of economic possibilities still “extraordinarily wide.”

And he believes the pandemic will lead to fundamental changes for some industries, as evidenced by his disclosure during the meeting that he had dumped Berkshire’s $6 billion position in the four major U.S. airlines.

The uncertainty appears to also be the reason Berkshire has made no major purchases of other stocks or attempted to buy back significant shares of its own, instead holding on to a pile of cash that has now grown well beyond $130 billion.

“We don’t know what will happen next week or next month or next year,” he said. “There are a lot of different scenarios that will play out.”

It was a surreal scene Saturday as Berkshire Hathaway held its 55th annual shareholders meeting in Omaha — minus the shareholders.

Chairman Buffett sat alone at a table surrounded by thousands of empty seats that in a normal year would have been packed to the rafters with tens of thousands of Buffett fans.

But the coronavirus pandemic has made this anything but a normal year. The threat of spreading the deadly virus prompted Buffett to cancel the public portion of the meeting and all the other events surrounding the celebration of capitalism that plays out in Omaha during the first week of May each year.

Instead, millions from around the world watched online as Buffett spent 4½ hours sharing his thoughts on Berkshire, the conglomerate’s diverse holdings and the wider economic world.

Berkshire Vice Chairman and Buffett sidekick Charlie Munger was also nowhere to be found, the 96-year-old staying home despite being in good health. Instead, Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who oversees Berkshire’s non-insurance operating companies, joined Buffett for the traditional Q&A session.

The online meeting had a very different feel with no crowd in the arena, Buffett quips that would have elicited echoes of laughter in the past instead greeted with silence.

But one thing that did not change was the 89-year-old Buffett’s incredible stamina. He offered thoughts and answered questions posed remotely by CNBC business journalist Becky Quick without a single break, sipping from his trademark can of Coke.

Shareholders and the wider world were awaiting Buffett’s thoughts on the coronavirus and the havoc it has wreaked on the world’s economy. Millions have been thrown out of work as businesses have shut down and curtailed operations in an effort to flatten the curve of the virus’s infection and death.

Buffett said there’s never been anything quite like this time. He noted it differed significantly from the 2008 financial crash, when the economy “went off the tracks” due to fundamental weaknesses in the banking sector.

“This time, we pulled the train off the tracks and put it in a siding,” Buffett said, a particularly appropriate analogy given Berkshire’s ownership of BNSF Railway. “I don’t know of a parallel.”

He spent more than an hour at the start of the meeting giving a lengthy U.S. history lesson, noting that America has been through a civil war, world wars and the Great Depression and always in the end emerged stronger.

His long-haul faith for the future remains unshaken, he said. He said over time, stocks will certainly outperform keeping money “under a mattress” and remain a sound investment.

“If you say the day of investing in America is over, I would disagree with that quite violently,” he said. He repeatedly said no one should ever bet against America.

But he said it’s impossible to predict the market’s short-term future, in part because the virus is so unpredictable. It may ebb in the summer, but then it may come back again at a later date. Not only is it impossible to predict, he said, it’s impossible to know how consumers would react to a second attack.

“Fear is the most contagious disease you can imagine,” he said at one point. “It makes the virus look like a piker.”

He hinted that uncertainty is a major factor in his recent inaction on new investments and Berkshire’s retention of so much cash.

“Anything can happen, and we want to be prepared for anything,” Buffett said.

Buffett’s bet on the future of America also apparently does not extend to the future of the airline industry.

His bombshell disclosure of the session was that Berkshire recently sold all of the airline stock it had accrued since 2016. The travel industry has been hammered in the pandemic. And even after it passes, Buffett said he doesn’t know if people will fly as much three years from now as they did before.

“As it turned out, I was wrong about that business,” he said, one of numerous investment mistakes he has fessed up to over the years.

Buffett also faced questions as to why he has not invested more in his own company through stock buybacks during this downturn. The company disclosed earlier in the day it had recently bought back a modest $1.7 billion worth, that despite the fact the stock has recently traded as much as 30% below its previous high.

Buffett said he just did not see this as a compelling time to do so, noting there was value in having cash available in the future “to step up in a big way.”

Buffett said going in he would not answer questions about politics during this election year.

The closest he came to treading on that topic was when he defended capitalism but added that he does not want “unfettered capitalism.” Buffett believes in helping those who fall through capitalism’s cracks — and right now there are millions more in that boat.

There are always questions about who will succeed Buffett as Berkshire chairman when he is gone, and the decision to have Abel as the only other manager to join him for the Q&A will likely fuel speculation Abel could be the anointed one.

Buffett gave no new hints on the name he and Berkshire’s board have already agreed to, offering praise for the abilities of all of Berkshire’s top managers.

“They know a lot of people, they’ve got a lot of energy, and their minds work the same way as ours,” he said.

For his own part, Abel said he doesn’t see the culture of Berkshire changing after Buffett is gone.

Buffett said he was in good health, and during the marathon session, he certainly seemed to be, too. “We’re not going anywhere voluntarily, but we will probably go somewhere involuntarily,” he said.

In response to a question emailed in from actor (and shareholder) Bill Murray, Buffett offered praise for the health care workers and others on the front line in the pandemic.

“People who are doing the kind of work Bill talks about, they are contributing a lot more than some of the people who came out of the right womb and got lucky and know how to arbitrage bonds, and for a large part I’m one of those guys,” he said.

Buffett is always energized by the chance to meet with his shareholders, and he was surely disappointed at the circumstances that forced this year’s drastic change in format.

He ended the meeting with a hopeful note about the 2021 shareholders meeting.

“We’ll see you next year,” he said. “We’ll fill this place.”