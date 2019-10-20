A free financial literacy conference for women is to be held Nov. 1 at La Vista’s Embassy Suites.

The event, called Smart Women Smart Money Nebraska Conference, is hosted by State Treasurer John Murante, who will be among speakers.

The keynote speakers are retired Army Maj. Scott Smiley and his wife, Tiffany, who founded Hope Unseen. Maj. Smiley became the first blind active-duty officer in military history. He later won an ESPY Award and currently works as an investment banker. A complimentary breakfast and lunch is to be provided. More information is at swsmnebraska.com.

The conferences are part of a national financial literacy initiative of the State Financial Officers Foundation, a nonprofit that works with state officials to educate the public about financial policy.

“From saving for college to planning for retirement, this conference will offer value for Nebraskans at every stage of life,” Murante said.

