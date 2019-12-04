Another round of “too big” complaints voiced by Blackstone area residents didn’t sway the Omaha Planning Board from voting in favor of a controversial condo project to be built in the historic midtown neighborhood.

Wednesday’s unanimous vote now advances “Mansion Flats” to the City Council, which also must give a green light to the redevelopment at the southeast corner of 38th Street and Dewey Avenue.

Developer Jay Noddle of Noddle Cos. said Wednesday that it is likely that his team will seek public tax-increment financing. He said “major” architectural modifications made to the proposed building at 501 S. 38th St., based on neighbor concerns, raised the overall price tag from $6 million to beyond $6.5 million.

He said the average cost of the for-sale condos likewise would be bigger than the earlier $400,000 projection.

Other changes include a reduction to the condo count from 15 to 13, angling the top of the building and enlarging penthouse units to as large as 2,700 square feet.

As was the case at last month’s meeting, members of the Blackstone Neighborhood Association testified in opposition. President Rhonda Stuberg said residents had met more than once with the Noddle team since the last board meeting — and even liked some of the developer’s design shifts.

But, she said, the group remained unsettled that the project’s footprint and height hadn’t changed.

“It makes our houses look itty-bitty,” she said of the area that includes older restored mansions.

Noddle told the board that his project would not work if the building footprint were to shrink. He said the size was necessary to provide the parking.

Planning Board member Cydney Franklin suggested to Blackstone neighbors that they explore covenants or other ways to enforce neighborhood standards.

A representative of the Planning Department reiterated why the department endorsed the project. Little else was said explaining individual board members’ votes.

