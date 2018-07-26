LINCOLN — The White House plan for $12 billion of federal agricultural aid shows the Trump administration has farmers' backs, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday.
But he said he views the aid plan as a temporary measure to help producers hurt by tariffs imposed by China, Mexico and other countries in response to President Donald Trump's new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.
"Obviously, at the end of the day, what farmers want is trade," Ricketts said.
The governor commented after signing an agreement strengthening ties between Nebraska and Japan's Hyogo Prefecture, or state. Ricketts hosted a trade delegation from the prefecture led by Hyogo Gov. Toshizo Ido.
Ricketts' comments about the aid plan contrasted with the response from Nebraska congressional and agricultural leaders. Most said they would rather see trade opened up again than get the proffered aid.
Trump has levied new tariffs to protect some domestic industries and to force other countries to negotiate trade deals more advantageous to the United States. The initial response from several countries has been to put retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods.
Ricketts said he has been talking with White House officials about the impact of the tariffs, both on Nebraska agricultural producers and on manufacturers that use imported steel and aluminum.
He said he saw positive signs in Wednesday's announcement that the European Union would increase imports of soybeans and liquefied natural gas and would work with the U.S. and the European Union toward a goal of zero tariffs and subsidies on non-auto industrial goods.
The agreement with Hyogo Prefecture has no direct impact on trade, Ricketts said. But he said it would encourage development of greater economic and social ties between the two areas. Hyogo companies, such as Kawasaki, Yasufuku, S Foods, and American Shizuki Corporation, have operated in Nebraska for years.
