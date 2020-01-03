You've heard of "The Voice" and "American Idol." But what about "The Anthem?"

It might not have quite as much star power as those other singing competitions, but Nebraska Furniture Mart is launching a new contest — "The Anthem" — that gives budding singer-songwriters the chance to create a new theme song for the Omaha-based home and furniture retailer. 

The winner will receive $25,000 and could hear their song played in upcoming Nebraska Furniture Mart TV spots. 

The search for a new jingle comes as the company experiments with new branding. Nebraska Furniture Mart has already debuted a sleeker and shorter logo — “NFM" — that's been showing up in advertisements and in-store displays. 

Nebraska Furniture Mart sells TVs, mattresses, couches, appliances, flooring and more out of its 420,000-square-feet campus off 72nd Street in Omaha. Additional stores have opened in Des Moines, Kansas City and a Dallas suburb called The Colony.

“Rooted in an incredible history and four successful stores serving millions of customers throughout the Midwest, we decided that any old song wouldn’t do,” said Jennifer Bryan, NFM's general manager of content marketing, in a news release. 

The contest starts Jan. 11 with in-store events in Omaha, The Colony, Kansas City and Des Moines. Song submissions will be accepted at nfm.com/anthem from Jan. 13 to March 1. 

After an initial vetting round, the public will vote on its favorites, and the top five finalists will be given the chance to perform their songs live in Omaha on April 2. The winner will be announced April 5. 

The Omaha World-Herald is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

