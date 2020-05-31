An aquatic center to be used in part by Marian and Creighton Prep swimmers would be built on a 3-acre northwest Omaha site, under a plan submitted to the city.
The applicant, GOAL Aquatic Center, proposes to build the 22,000-square-foot facility with parking at 7505 N. 101st St.
The plan calls for an indoor competitive lap pool, a training and diving pool, spectator seating, offices and a future outdoor lap pool.
“The center is proposed to provide lap lane space focused on competitive swimming, masters swimming, lap swimming, swim lessons and aquatic exercise opportunities,” according to the special use permit to be considered Wednesday by the City Planning Board.
The applicant describes the facility as the proposed home of the Creighton Prep and Omaha Marian swim teams. The applicant also projects the facility to have an average of 575 participants per month for the swim school and some 53,000 member visits a year.
Lincoln Southwest's Lilly Schroeder leaps from the starting blocks during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
Millard North coaches celebrate their team winning the 200 yard melody relay during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
Marian's 200 yard relay team hugs head coach B.J. Christiansen after winning their relay during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
Marian's Joceyln Hood hugs Elkhorn-Elkhorn South's Lauren Mayo after a close race in the girls 200 yard freestyle during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer celbrebs winning the boys 50 yard freestyle during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
Creighton Prep's Daniel Perry raises his arm in celebration after winning the boys 200 yard freestyle during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
Pius X's Katie Stonehocker swims in the Girls 200 Yard Freestyle during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
Marian's JoJo Randby competes in the girls 100 yard breaststroke during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
Keith and Michelle Clark cheer on their daughter Grace Clark during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
Westside's Nate Germonprez reacts to winning the boys 200 Yard Ironman race during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest's Tommy Palmer celebrates his win in the boys 100 yard freestyle during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
Westside's Nate Germonprez performs a backstroke in the boys 200 Yard Ironman race during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
Swimmers take off in this multiple exposure photo during boys 200 yard freestyle relay final during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
Marian swimmers celebrate before being given the State swim championship trophy during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
Creighton Prep hoists the state championship trophy during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
Swimmers compete during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
Lincoln Southwest swimmers celebrate with teammate Edyn Alstrom (bottom) after winning the 400 yard relay during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
Swimmers compete in the boys 100 fly consolation race during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
Elkhorn-Elkhorn South coach Jay Thiltgen cheers on Madison Kathol in the girls 500 yard freestyle consolation race during the 2020 state swimming championships on Saturday.
