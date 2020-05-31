An aquatic center to be used in part by Marian and Creighton Prep swimmers would be built on a 3-acre northwest Omaha site, under a plan submitted to the city.

The applicant, GOAL Aquatic Center, proposes to build the 22,000-square-foot facility with parking at 7505 N. 101st St.

The plan calls for an indoor competitive lap pool, a training and diving pool, spectator seating, offices and a future outdoor lap pool.

“The center is proposed to provide lap lane space focused on competitive swimming, masters swimming, lap swimming, swim lessons and aquatic exercise opportunities,” according to the special use permit to be considered Wednesday by the City Planning Board.

The applicant describes the facility as the proposed home of the Creighton Prep and Omaha Marian swim teams. The applicant also projects the facility to have an average of 575 participants per month for the swim school and some 53,000 member visits a year.

