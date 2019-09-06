LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts' trade mission to Vietnam has snagged one commitment — a visit to Nebraska by the Vietnamese prime minister.
Speaking via telephone with reporters Friday, Ricketts said the yet-to-be scheduled visit from Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc would be an opportunity to showcase Nebraska farms and ranches to the leader of the fast-growing southeast Asian country.
"Vietnam has (import) criteria beyond what the standard is for other nations," the governor said. "If they can see how safe our food supply is, that would give them comfort."
Ricketts met with the prime minister on Friday, as well as ministers of several Vietnamese government agencies, including the ministers of agriculture and industry.
The meetings provide an opportunity for the Nebraska delegation, which includes representatives of state ag groups, to press for a lowering of import standards to allow more Nebraska farm goods to flow to Vietnam. One of the barriers is a strict standard for the amount of Canadian thistle seed contained in shipments of soybeans.
The expanding trade war with China is one of the reasons a trade delegation is visiting Vietnam, Ricketts said. Vietnam is growing fast — its gross domestic product is growing at 6% a year. Also, a recent outbreak of African swine flu has killed about 20% of the nation's hogs, which opens up an opportunity for Nebraska hog producers, he said.
The University of Nebraska, Ricketts added, might be able to help develop a vaccine for the swine flu.
Earlier this week, the Nebraska Farm Bureau estimated that the trade war has resulted in a nearly $950 million loss in income for Nebraska farmers due to retaliatory tariffs. Ricketts said that despite that, the farmers he talks to remain patient that President Donald Trump will reach a better trade deal with China and other countries.
The trade mission began Thursday in Hanoi, Vietnam, and will continue Sunday with meetings in Japan.
The trip is Ricketts' fourth trade mission to Asia in the last five years.
The governor's office said Vietnamese is the third most-spoken language in Nebraska, behind English and Spanish.
This report contains material from the Associated Press.
