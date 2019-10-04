WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Friday announced a plan to boost ethanol production — welcome news to Nebraska and the rest of corn country.
Troy Bredenkamp, executive director of Renewable Fuels Nebraska, described the agreement as “long overdue” and said ethanol producers just want the Environmental Protection Agency to follow the law requiring 15 billion gallons of corn-based ethanol to be blended each year.
“Both farmers and ethanol producers have been really hurting for some time now,” Bredenkamp said. “Today’s announcement by President Trump is not a cure all, but it will certainly begin the process of recovering and making right some of the many EPA decisions that have hindered the ethanol sector.”
That 15 billion gallons a year is mandated by the Renewable Fuel Standard that’s administered by the EPA. The agency can issue waivers to small refineries facing financial burdens from the blending requirements.
The ethanol industry has complained bitterly that the Trump administration hands those waivers out like candy and even grants them to refineries owned by behemoth oil companies, effectively reducing the blending requirement well below the 15 billion gallon level.
Under Friday's agreement, the EPA will look to ensure that more than 15 billion gallons are blended in 2020 by accounting for those waivers.
The agreement also states that the administration will seek to remove remaining barriers to the sale of ethanol blends known as E15, support infrastructure projects related to higher biofuel blends and work on trade issues confronting renewable fuels.
The agreement also says the administration will look at options for overhauling the market for compliance credits. The oil and gas industry has complained about how those credits are traded.
Many details of the agreement remain to be worked out.
But Midwestern lawmakers who have been pressing ethanol’s case issued statements praising the agreement and touting their role in making it happen.
“In my discussions with the president, I fought hard for a fair deal for Nebraska’s farmers and ethanol producers,” Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said. “I thank the president for following through on his commitment to rural America. Today’s announcement means more certainty for families, businesses, and communities across the Good Life.”
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, called the announcement “great news for Iowa and rural America” and Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., called it "good news for Nebraska farmers and producers."
"The president and I have talked repeatedly about how important it is for our farmers to have clarity, and I’m glad that he’s focused on this issue," Sasse said. " "Nebraskans deserve this.”
“The RFS is essential to the livelihoods of folks across our state, which is why I’ve been fighting tirelessly on behalf of Iowa’s farmers and producers every step of the way and making Iowans’ voices heard throughout this process,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa. “Our message was clear: uphold the RFS—15 billion means 15 billion.”
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he heard about the issue often during his meetings back home.
“This plan will fix EPA’s exemption process and help farmers and biofuels producers going forward,” Grassley said.
He described the agreement outline Friday as exactly how the RFS was intended to work under the law.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler has come under fire from lawmakers who have suggested his agency is under too much influence from the oil and gas industry.
In a statement Friday, Wheeler said the new deal is the result of the president’s leadership.
“Today’s agreement is the latest in a series of steps we have taken to expand domestic energy production and improve the RFS program that will result in sustained biofuel production to help American farmers,” Wheeler said.
Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., said the announcement complements the administration’s move to allow year-round sales of E15.
“The RFS has been widely successful, bipartisan, and benefits producers and consumers alike. I am glad the President took action to rectify the hardships RFS waivers granted by the EPA have created,” Smith said.
Nebraska’s Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts thanked the administration.
“Ensuring RVOs do not go below 15 billion gallons and expanding access to E15 will bolster the RFS and ethanol production at a critical time for our nation’s rural economy, which has been suffering from low commodity prices,” Ricketts said.
