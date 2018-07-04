China’s retaliatory decision to stop buying U.S. soybeans on Friday isn’t great, but the timing could be much worse, an executive for the Nebraska Soybean Board said Tuesday.
“This is a time of year we don’t sell a lot of soybeans to China,” said Victor Bohuslavsky, executive director of the farm industry group. “It would naturally slow down at that time anyway. The big concern is going to be the fall harvest.”
Bloomberg reported that Chinese companies are expected to cancel most of the remaining soybeans that they had committed to buy from the U.S. in the year ending Aug. 31 once the Trump administration’s extra tariff on U.S. imports takes effect on Friday.
China, the world’s top soybean buyer, has yet to take delivery of about 1.14 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans booked for the current marketing year, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
But Bohuslavsky told The World-Herald that China has already received two-thirds to three-fourths of the soybeans it planned to buy from the 2017 U.S. crop, and marketing for the 2018 crop won’t start until September, lasting through about March 2019. Still, the soybean industry is keeping a close watch on the trade dispute.
“It sounds bad now, but basically this is the time of year when (the Chinese) buy South American soybeans,” he said.
Also Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and other Iowa members of Congress sent a letter asking President Donald Trump to “act expeditiously to save our rural economies” by resolving trade differences.
Soybeans are a key flash point in the worsening trade relations, with Beijing saying it would levy tariffs on imports starting Friday in retaliation for a raft of duties imposed by Trump, Bloomberg reported.
By focusing on U.S. agricultural produce, as well as raw materials such as coal, China is targeting the rural communities in states that voted for Trump in 2016.
“These shipments will be either canceled or resold if extra tariffs are imposed,” said Gao Yanbin, an investment manager with agriculture investment firm Shanghai Shenkai Investment Co. “The tariff rate is too high, which will make crushers (processors) lose money.”
Bohuslavsky said the U.S. is the No. 1 and preferred source of soybeans for China because of this country’s reliable production and farm-to-delivery infrastructure.
Bohuslavsky said that if the countries work out trade agreements by Sept. 1, “it’d be just great,” so the industry would know how much of the 2018 harvest would go to China. “If we go into the fall and don’t have anything worked out,” soybeans might end up being sold to dealers in other countries which, in turn, might sell to China.
“There would be a lot of shifting around,” he said.
Bloomberg reported that Chinese companies have contracted to increase purchases from Brazil since April and that soy inventories at major crushers are currently at the highest in years, according to the China National Grain and Oils Information Center. That’s likely to change later in the year.
“There will be a supply deficit from the fourth quarter as crushers won’t have enough supplies if they don’t take U.S. soybeans,” Gao said.
(1) comment
MAGA! eat soybeans for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and more servings for the House of Representatives and the US Senate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.