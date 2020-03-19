The cancellation of the College World Series this summer is a big L for the entire city of Omaha, but for businesses around TD Ameritrade Park, it’s akin to taking a loss on a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth.
“It’s 50% of my yearly income in a 16-day period,” said Kevin Culjat, who owns Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina and Lefty O’Tooles, both just a fly ball across 13th Street from the stadium.
Those businesses are in a spot typically jammed during the CWS, which would have been played at TD Ameritrade Park for the 10th time in June. But the spread of the novel coronavirus is shutting down sporting events across the country for the foreseeable future.
Richard Tokheim knows exactly how Culjat feels. Tokheim owns The Dugout, strategically located with its front door directly across the street from the front gate of TD Ameritrade Park and the “Road to Omaha” sculpture — a popular backdrop for fans taking photos of their trips to the CWS. His store is known for its college sports apparel. During the CWS, it’s flooded with baseball fans with money to spend on T-shirts, jerseys, hats and more.
“When teams aren’t playing, people just aren’t excited to buy,” said Tokheim, who expects to take a significant hit this summer.
Apparel sold during the CWS accounts for half of his annual sales, he said.
“We have a stadium that is just 100 feet from our door with 26,000 people,” he said. “You just can’t get that (many) people at any other time.”
Obviously, the math is not favorable. In 2019, the CWS recorded 332,054 fans for its 15 games spread over 12 days, and that’s not counting the opening ceremony and other traffic leading up to what has become an annual baseball celebration for people across the country.
Zero fans in the stadium, by contrast, is no way to balance the books.
But Culjat will try to make the best of the situation. He plans to keep three of his five sports bars open for now: Rocco’s; J.D. Tucker’s, a bar in The Old Market; and Oskies for Sports in Council Bluffs. All three will focus on selling takeout food and collaborate with Uber Eats.
“It will allow me to make enough money to pay my employees, and that’s really my main concern right now,” Culjat said.
He has 35 employees, and nine of them rely on him for their only income, he said. The decision to keep some doors open and go with a food-to-go concept didn’t involve haggling with business partners. Culjat has only one — his wife. That’s good in that decisions can be made quickly, but it’s bad in that it’s harder to take hits to the bottom line.
“A lot of the (neighboring businesses) are corporate-owned or have 10 partners and they’ve shut down and absorbed it,” Culjat said. “They’re able to. We don’t have that luxury.”
Tokheim, too, is forging ahead. The Dugout will remain open and continue sales promotions for in-store and online products.
“We’re going to keep doing these huge sales while we can,” he said.
A block to the south down 13th Street, The Old Mattress Factory Bar & Grill thrives during the CWS, which accounts for a significant part of its annual income.
“It’s a huge number,” said Pete Violi, general manager. “A majority of the people that go to the CWS games will cross our property once or twice throughout the series. It’s quite a bit.”
CWS or not, hardship is already at these businesses’ front door. The Old Mattress Factory and Blatt Beer & Table, which operates a site just over TD Ameritrade Park’s right field wall, have decided to close temporarily because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Mike Kelley, managing partner of the downtown Blatt Beer & Table and the seasonal Zesto Ice Cream & Grill nearby, said his business partners at Flagship Restaurant Group decided to close all their restaurants nationwide to maintain the well-being of employees.
“You’re worried about your employees. You’re worried about everybody,” Kelley said.
He said the downtown Blatt Beer & Table has about 100 employees during the CWS and they are now unemployed until further notice. The CWS alone accounts for 40% of Blatt Beer & Table’s income.
“The hospitality scene is just getting crippled,” Kelley said.
Violi, too, said the impact on employees is unsettling. He said his business typically operates with 50 to 75 employees, growing to about 200 workers during the CWS.
“It’s a difficult time because everything is so uncertain,” said Violi, who added that the concern over CWS losses is hard to think about when he’s concerned about the now-daily losses and effects on his help.
Culjat knows customers are concerned, too. He said his regular customers are showing support.
“It’s been overwhelming the amount of people that came in today just to buy food,” he said when interviewed on Wednesday. “The community as a whole has been really great.”
