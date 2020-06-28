shela

In this 2014 photo, She.la manager Ann Sedlacek prepares a special order at Countryside Village. The boutique later moved to the Sterling Ridge mixed-use campus near 132nd and Pacific Streets.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD

After a 23-year-run, She.la, a women’s and children’s clothing boutique, has informed customers that it's closing.

The last five of its years were at the Sterling Ridge mixed-use campus near 132nd and Pacific Streets.

Before moving to Sterling Ridge — in a spot that owner Sheila Christ said offered more room — She.la had operated out of Countryside Village for 18 years.

In a “Farewell for now” message sent to customers and put on the business's website, management said that it looked forward to “new endeavors” and that sales would be going on through the closing date of July 18.

The message did not indicate why the store was closing, and Christ did not return a reporter's phone calls. 

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

