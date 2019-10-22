633195 OLDMILL

The Greater Omaha Chamber's efforts to spur development and increase the number of jobs in the region has gotten bigger with the addition of Otoe County and Nebraska City to its economic development partnerships. 

The Greater Omaha Chamber's efforts to grow jobs in the region just got bigger.

The local economic development corporation for Nebraska City and surrounding Otoe County is joining the Omaha chamber's economic development arm, expanding the regional partnership to seven counties in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Officials in Omaha and Nebraska City say the new partnership, announced at a Tuesday evening press conference, will enhance regional efforts to attract jobs and economic activity.

For the Omaha chamber, the new partnership means more possible buildings and land sites it can offer companies that are looking to locate a new facility. Nebraska City will benefit from the partnership's national and international marketing efforts, enabling it to connect with potential companies it would not otherwise. 

"It's got to be a win for both sides," said Dan Mauk, executive director of the Nebraska City Area Economic Development Corporation. "We see many great opportunities that will help grow this regional economy."

The Greater Omaha Chamber, which represents Douglas County, already has partnership agreements with the economic development authorities in Pottawattamie County in Iowa and Cass, Washington, Dodge and Sarpy Counties in Nebraska.

The organizations co-locate in the chamber's office in downtown Omaha and work closely with each other, local government officials, utilities and other interested parties to attract projects to the region that enhance economic growth. The philosophy is that an economic success for any city or county in the partnership is a win for the entire region.

"When recruiting business with a regional approach, there are no county lines or city limits," said David Brown, CEO of the Omaha chamber. "We look forward to working together to support those goals we all share — new jobs, capital investment and increased prosperity in communities region-wide."

With the addition of Otoe County, the chamber economic development partnership will represent counties with a population of more than 900,000 and half a million workers. The counties will also now stretch nearly 90 miles north to south along the Missouri River.

Such geographic reach is important. When it comes to meeting the particular needs of a potential employer, it's best to be able to offer them as many options as possible, chamber officials say. 

Mauk said his predecessor first initiated talks about becoming a member of the Omaha partnership almost a decade ago.

All members of the partnership help fund its work. Now for not much more money than Otoe County and Nebraska City are currently spending on their economic development efforts, they will have access to expertise and other assets they could not otherwise afford, Mauk said.

He said his area also brings much to the partnership. It has good building sites, good highway access in all directions, and even a barge terminal on the Missouri. It also has easy access to cheap electricity from the Omaha Public Power District's Nebraska City generating plant. 

"The things you need to build and support new jobs, we've got," he said. "I think this is going to be a real positive thing for the whole partnership." 

