Now hitting its 10th year of operation, Mutual of Omaha’s Midtown Crossing has kept an average of 1,200 metro area jobs churning a year, according to a new economic impact analysis.

The study by Goss & Associates was commissioned by Mutual’s real estate arm, East Campus Realty, which created the $365 million, 15-acre retail and residential campus.

Economists Ernie Goss and Scott Strain said in the report that since opening a decade ago at 31st and Farnam Streets, the mixed-use development also has led to a $928.9 million infusion into the local economy through sales, wages and “spillover” impacts.

They said it has generated $585 million in wages and salaries since construction launched in 2007. The average 1,200 jobs that Midtown Crossing supports annually includes those on the campus as well as indirect positions elsewhere, Goss said.

The researchers counted 29 area building projects (buoyed by public tax-increment financing) they believe were sparked by the Midtown Crossing redevelopment.

Furthermore, said Goss, the project helped usher in a younger population to the area. He said people ages 20 to 34 rose from 31% to 39% between 2011 and 2017.

Said Goss: “Attraction and retention of millennials serves the long-term growth prospects of the metropolitan area, as the individuals age, form families and support economic development in the decades ahead.”

Since its launch, Midtown Crossing — built with apartments, condos, a hotel, retail and recreational venues — has seen key changes, including different ownership for the apartments and hotel.

The 196 Midtown Crossing apartments were sold recently to CIP, Commercial Investment Properties, for $31 million, a CIP official confirmed. The units are in two separate buildings, 3157 and 3220 Farnam St., and were nearly fully occupied, said Molly Skold of East Campus Realty, the Mutual real estate arm.

Earlier, the campus’s 132-room Element Omaha hotel changed hands to Iowa-based MTC Hotel Associates. The brand changed as well in 2018, to Marriott. Public records show the hotel went for $12 million.

Skold said East Campus Realty was not interested in staying in the hotel business. On the apartments, CIP approached Mutual. Skold said the price was right and that Mutual officials felt comfortable the apartments were in good hands.

CIP’s Mark Jepson said the company started developing in midtown about six years ago and wanted to continue. “It’s a very active part of town we’re very positive about.”

Of the about 300 condominiums that surround the Turner Park green space, Skold said, 80% are sold.

