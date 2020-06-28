Ten Square Townhomes TIF 14.jpg

This rendering submitted to the City Planning Department is for a proposed infill project called Ten Square Townhomes near 46th and California Streets.

A $5 million housing project called Ten Square Townhomes is in the pipeline, proposed to be built near 46th and California Streets.

Developer Dreamvesting Capital Group has assembled four lots, two occupied by single houses — that are under city-issued demolition orders — and two by duplexes that, according to city documents, also are in “poor” condition.

Replacing those properties would be a four-story structure containing 10 for-sale, market rate townhome residences. Eight are to have three bedrooms and about 3,000 square feet, and two will be slightly smaller two-bedroom units, according to city records.

The development group, managed by Jeri Schlick, seeks city approval of $835,000 in tax-increment financing for the infill project that, given city approval, would begin construction in September. Estimated completion is the end of 2021.

The developer says the project, a few miles from downtown and employers including the University of Nebraska Medical Center, would include public improvements and have a positive impact on the surrounding neighborhood.

11 key developments around the Omaha metro area

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email