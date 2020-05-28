LINCOLN — An additional 5,875 Nebraskans filed first-time unemployment claims last week, as economic woes caused by the coronavirus continue.

A report released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor showed that the number of initial unemployment claims in the state was virtually the same as the week before. The state saw 60,296 continuing claims, down from 62,962 the previous week.

The number of initial filings has plummeted from the all-time record of 27,054, set in the week ending April 4. But the number of laid-off or furloughed workers remains well above pre-pandemic levels, despite Gov. Pete Ricketts’ decision to relax social distancing measures for almost all counties. He has announced plans to further relax restrictions starting Monday.

Nationally, about 2.1 million people applied for unemployment benefits last week. The number of new claims is down for the eighth week in a row but still high by historical standards — a sign that companies are still slashing jobs in the face of a deep recession even as more businesses reopen and rehire some laid-off employees.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in Nebraska hit 8.3% in April — the highest rate on record. The previous recorded high was 6.3%. The new April rate was close to triple the 2.9% rate the state boasted just two months earlier in February.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

