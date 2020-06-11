A growing list of Omaha-area corporate leaders have signed on to a statement against racism and a commitment to address racial injustice.
The Greater Omaha Chamber organized the effort and on Thursday released the results of its discussions with the metro area’s corporate leadership. The chamber ran a full-page ad in The World-Herald on Thursday that listed the companies backing the statement.
On Thursday morning, the list included 127 corporate leaders, but by the end of the day, that had grown to 150.
The statement marks another local impact from the death of George Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis who was pinned down by a white police officer for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.
Beyond standing against racism, the corporate leaders agree to a series of specific steps, including using their influence to endorse policies that lead to racial justice, doing more to hire and advance people of color and simply continuing the conversation.
Carmen Tapio, president and CEO of Omaha’s North End Teleservices, said the effort gives her great encouragement and hope after the corporate leaders signed a strong statement supporting change.
“We’re in a place where real change can happen,” she said.
Tapio is chairman of the chamber’s CODE group, which stands for Commitment to Opportunity, Diversity and Equity. That’s an ongoing effort within the
chamber and the corporate community to address those issues.
The group had a regularly scheduled meeting set for June 3. Some 25 to 30 people signed up for that session, but after notice went out to chamber members, attendance in the virtual meeting grew to 150, said David Brown, the chamber’s president and CEO.
At the Zoom meeting, the leaders discussed racial inequity and related issues in housing, education, health and employment. The chamber reported: “What we heard was powerful and moving. We recognize the shared root of all of these disparities is racism.”
Out of that meeting, chamber leaders drafted the statement that business leaders are signing. That statement says in part: “We believe everyone in Omaha has the right to earn a living with equal access, opportunity and share of our regional economic prosperity.”
Brown said business leaders have made clear they want to accelerate the work on those issues, saying “it’s time we do something about this.”
“This is the time for the business community, in partnership with other leaders, to stand together to address racism in all of its forms,” Brown said.
What might come next is still to be decided.
One issue Tapio cited: Diversity in business leadership. Tapio said more people of color need to hold leadership roles in the economy. Not only do their voices deserve to be heard, Tapio said, but “we have something to contribute.”
Tapio said the chamber discussion last week was “outstanding — I don’t have any other word for it.” Now, Tapio said, leaders must put decisive action behind the pledge: “We can each do our part in creating a more equitable and inclusive society and world.”
Several rallies and protests in Omaha on Friday
Friday BearHeels
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
Kateri Petto speaks to a crowd gathered for a march remembering Zachary Bear Heels march on Friday. Bear Heels died in Omaha police custody three years ago.
A protestor makes a sign for before Friday’s march. Zachary Bear Heels died in Omaha police custody three years ago.
Deandre Kimsey poses for a portrait after a candlelight vigil for James Scurlock at 24th and Camden Ave on Friday, June 05, 2020.
Diamond Davis takes a picture of a mural after a candlelight vigil for James Scurlock at 24th and Camden Ave on Friday, June 05, 2020.
People gather near a mural after a candlelight vigil for James Scurlock at 24th and Camden on Friday. Rallies, marches and vigils were held across Omaha on Friday, including one for Zachary BearHeels.
Elise Smith speaks Friday during a Black Lives Matter rally at Memorial Park that she organized.
A crowd walks from Memorial Park to Elmwood Park on Friday after a Black Lives Matter rally.
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
Tonya Olsen-Heart, of Omaha, attends a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
Gregg Grant Sr., of Omaha, welcomes marchers as they remember Zachary Bear Heels and arrive from downtown to 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
Marisa Miakonda Cummings speaks during a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
Terry LaMere and Gregg Grant Sr., both of Omaha, perform a song of healing to remember Zachary Bear Heels during a vigil and march ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
People hand out cold drinks as hundreds march to remember Zachary Bear Heels from downtown to 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
Gregg Grant Sr., of Omaha, welcomes marchers with a traveling song as they remember Zachary Bear Heels and arrive from downtown to 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
Kateri Hinman Petto leads a march to remember Zachary Bear Heels from downtown to 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
Kateri Hinman Petto leads a march to remember Zachary Bear Heels from downtown to 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
Gregg Grant Sr., of Omaha, welcomes marchers with a traveling song as they remember Zachary Bear Heels and arrive from downtown to 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
Kimara Snipe speaks during a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased a dozen times by Omaha Police officers.
A crowd walks from Memorial Park to Elmwood Park during a Black Lives Matter rallys on Friday, June 05, 2020.
Elise Smith speaks Friday during a Black Lives Matter rally at Memorial Park.
Nick Harden, James Scurlock’s brother, speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday at Memorial Park.
Dr. Ali Khan speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday, June 05, 2020.
Dr. Ali Khan speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday, June 05, 2020.
Dr. Ali Khan speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday, June 05, 2020.
Friends and family of James Scurlock release balloons during a Black Lives Matter rally on Friday, June 05, 2020.
A crowd walks from Memorial Park to Elmwood Park during a Black Lives Matter rallys on Friday, June 05, 2020.
Demonstrators walk from Memorial Park over the Dodge Street Pedestrian Bridge to Elmwood Park during Friday’s rally.
People march from a rally in Memorial Park to Elmwood Park on Friday. The Black Lives Matter rally was organized by Westside High junior Elise Smith, 16.
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. BearHeels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
Hundreds of people attend a vigil and march to remember Zachary Bear Heels ending at 60th and Center in Omaha on Friday, June 05, 2020. Bear Heels died three years ago after being tased by Omaha Police officers.
