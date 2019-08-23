I know people who begin snipping out pictures of pumpkin spice lattes and oversized cardigans for their vision boards while it’s still July.
I am not one of these people.
Fall is absolutely delightful, but the trouble with fall is that it doesn’t last. In fact, fall can be a real flirt — giving us a few courtesy weeks in the 70s, and then BAM! Drizzly and bitter cold while I remain in full resistance to wearing anything other than flip-flops to Target.
But as I still continue to sweat and my curly hair frizzes into one complete rat’s nest on the top of my head, the end of summer does have some perks. Parents all over the nation are opening their minivan’s sliding door and pushing their children clean out without even coming to a full stop. Why? Because summer is over, suckas!
I don’t know about you, but I’m over hearing, “I’m bored” ad nauseam and praising Jesus that we no longer have to put our kids in swimsuits, cover them in SPF and blow up the pool in our backyard that we swear has a hole in it, just to be told, “I’m done!” before the rising water even hits their ankles.
Yes, those days are over! Something new is about to begin! A new year, new school supplies, new classes and new experiences, too.
However, students aren’t the only ones who get to start fresh. August can be a cool little reset button for rest of us, too.
Why do kids get all the fun with brand-new school supplies? I have hopes and dreams and books to write! And, quite frankly, I could use a new set of Sharpies. Maybe even a Trapper Keeper. Do they still make those?
While our babies go up a grade level, we can go next level, too. Why not? What do we have to lose? There’s a short, popular Ted Talk by Matt Cutts called “Try Something New for 30 Days,” and it struck me as the perfect strategy for anyone stuck in a parenting rut. It’s so easy to lose ourselves in schedules. We’re stuck in sports practices and extracurricular activities. We’re robotically getting through daily rituals, racing out the door each morning and getting to bed on time at night.
Why not create our own opportunities to experience new things? Why not actually do that thing we’ve always wanted to do? Why not try something fun? Something different? Something new?
I love having something to look forward to. That’s perhaps what I miss most about school. Even if the previous year was hard, there was always hope that the new year could be absolutely amazing.
I don’t have to lose that magical feeling, so I won’t. I’ll get some fresh pens and a new planner — maybe even a new dream.
And since I’m feeling saucy, maybe a pumpkin spice latte and an oversized cardigan, too.
Anna Lind Thomas is a humor writer and mom to daughters Lucy and Poppy and English bulldog Bruno, wife to Rob Thomas and founder of HaHas for HooHas. She writes for momaha.com.
