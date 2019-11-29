There’s a new “Star Wars” movie coming out.
Maybe you’ve heard.
As a proud nerdy parent, I’ve been showing my kids “Star Wars” since before they could talk. Reading them Little Golden Books versions of the saga. Quizzing them on the names of Princess Leia, Greedo and Lando Calrissian. Buying them loads of “Star Wars” toys and donating my own action figures to the cause.
So they know “Star Wars.”
But they’ve never really experienced “Star Wars.” Our oldest, Sam, will turn 6 by the time “The Rise of Skywalker” releases in theaters next month. He’s surely seen all the films in the saga (we skipped “Rogue One,” which is a little darker than the rest), but he wasn’t the kind of kid to sit still and watch a space opera for a couple hours at a time, even if it was full of lightsabers and spaceships.
But now I’m ready to share my love of “Star Wars” with the little man.
In anticipation of the new film, we’ve been revisiting the “Star Wars” saga one film at a time. It’s been glorious.
Here’s where I admit something: Despite my efforts to indoctrinate Sam into the cult of Star Wars, his interest has only ever been passing. (There was a time when he was obsessed with “The Force Awakens,” but that might’ve been because he was imitating his father.) He had the stuff. And he knew I liked it. And he was interested.
But since we started watching the films, he’s become obsessed.
We’ve watched them in what’s called Machete Order, a specific sequence proposed by a nerdy blog. It’s the best way to introduce someone to the films. In short, watching them in episode order (starting with the turn-of-the-century prequels) can be confusing, and it’s best to watch them starting with the original trilogy. First you watch episodes IV and V and then after learning about Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker’s relationship, you do a flashback and watch episodes II and III. (You skip episode I because it introduces a series of confusing characters and plot elements that turn out not to be all that relevant.) After flashing forward to VI, you close out with the newest trilogy: VII, VIII and (soon) IX.
Now that we’ve sat down and watched them all, Sam is way, way into “Star Wars.”
Every day, he asks when we can watch the next movie. Every day, he goes into his room and stages epic battles between an army of Stormtroopers and the Rebels. (Sometimes, Vader even switches sides to be a good guy.) Every day for the last week, we’ve staged lengthy lightsaber battles in the hallway, just like Luke and Vader. (Say a prayer for my bruised knuckles and shins…that kid is vicious.)
On days off around Thanksgiving, he constantly begged me to come play with his action figures.
I’m more than happy to oblige.
And now I’m living the parenting dream: Playing with toys again. Setting up massive space battles and plotting invasion plans. Finding out how to rescue the good guys that have been captured.
And I’m doing it with the best little buddy I could ask for.
Maybe “Star Wars” is a weird family tradition to have, but it feels like a good one to pass down. Watching these films is a good way to learn about good and evil, being loyal to your friends, overcoming fear, striving for victory in the face of overwhelming odds and the value of hope. My kids will appreciate all of that someday. But for now, we’ll continue to have legendary lightsaber battles all over the house.
