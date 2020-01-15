On a recent trip to the grocery store, my 4-year-old asked me for a tissue. I opened my purse, but knew without looking that I wouldn’t find one.
You see, I’m not the mom with the purse-sized Kleenex pouches, the on-the-ready hand sanitizer or Cheerios in a perfectly-sized snack container. No, I’m the mom who is most likely to have forgotten my wallet. I’m the mom most most likely to have a leaking can of Red Bull in the bottom of my purse.
In fact, the only useful thing you might find in my satchel is a half-eaten Snickers bar with a good amount of lint and mystery crumbs affixed to the already-gnawed end.
This realization made me look around. I saw other bags like mine; purses making sad attempts at leveling up to a functional mom bag. But I also saw superstar bags that were slaying the mom life. And it occurred to me, as I looked at the parents, that you can tell a lot about a mom by the bag she carries.
The Backpack Mom
The backpack mom is incredibly cool. She has everything she needs in that two-handled pack, but she’s got available free hands, as well. She’s active and youthful and oh-so-chill, and you can bet your sweet fruit snacks that she’s not going to be caught at Super Target without a full change of clothes for her little munchkin.
This is the rock star goddess who can shop with a crying infant while still managing to get everything on her list, smile at the cashier and not even get a beet-red face. She knows she’s got this parenting thing down, so Backpack Mom doesn’t bother sweating the small stuff.
The Tote-with-Inserts Mom
This is the woman you want to run toward when kid trouble hits the fan because odds are good she’s brought enough of anything you could ever need for everyone in the world.
She doesn’t just have Band-aids, either. She’s got an assortment of various sizes, butterfly closures, hardcore sterile bandages and tourniquets. She doesn’t just have wipes. She has Clorox wipes, wet wipes, Charmin wipes and makeup-remover wipes.
She’s a worrier, though, so don’t even think about sneezing or coughing in her general vicinity. This woman will douse you with Lysol and outfit you in a surgical mask so fast your congested head will spin.
The Just-a-Purse Mom
This mother falls into one of two categories.
Category one: "Uber-laid-back, it'll-be-fine mom." I fall into this category. This mother leaves the house with just her purse, assuming that everything will always work out. She foolishly thinks the 4-year-old can pull off a trip to Hy-Vee like an adult despite the many times this way of thinking has failed her. Her motto is “What could possibly go wrong?” The universe almost always answers that question for her.
Category two: "Miraculous Instagram mom." I’ve seen her and have no clue how she ticks because she seems to defy logic. She strolls through public spaces in the perfect outfit, with perfect hair and makeup while carrying only a beautiful designer handbag. She has flawless children who seem to need nothing from her, so the only explanation is that she is a bot.
The Bagless Mom
She’s a renegade; an intangible that cannot be underestimated. She's the mom who walks around with just her phone and a ring of keys. What's her story? How does she function? What is she — a teenager? Also, how dare she be that amazing?
What kind of a bag do you carry and what does it say about your parenting style?
Lynn Kirkle is a writer and lives in Omaha with her husband and five children. She writes twice a month for momaha.com, and can be found on Twitter @LAPainter.
